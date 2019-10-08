Following the release of the Q5 and A7 Sportback plug-in hybrids earlier this year, Audi is doubling down on its PHEV offerings by introducing electrified versions of the recently facelifted Q7 large SUV and the flagship A8. Both new additions to the eco-friendly catalog largely carry over the styling of their conventionally powered counterparts, but with the usual traits you’d come to expect from an electrified Audi.

Gallery: 2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e

56 Photos

There are mildly reworked bumpers and an extra cap to conceal the charging port, while the interior gets an updated instrument cluster to display the electric-related information specific to the plug-in hybrid variants of the high-end Audis. One of the most notable additions is the EV button in the lower touchscreen, facilitating the Q7 and A8 to rely solely on electric power for short distances. Both vehicles will cover more than 25 miles (40 kilometers) without sipping any gasoline based on the WLTP cycle.

Officially known as the Q7 60 TFSIe and the A8 60 TFSIe, the models share a 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engine working together with an electric motor for a combined output of 443 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters). The PHEV duo comes exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive, granting an estimated 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) time in six seconds and a top speed projected at 150 mph (241 km/h).

Gallery: 2020 Audi Q7 60 TFSI e

24 Photos

While the SUV uses a slightly larger 17.3-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the sedan has to make do with a 14.1-kW pack. In both instances, the liquid-cooled batteries are located underneath the cargo floor. The electric motor sits between the combustion engine and the transmission. Audi will offer the A8 with the plug-in hybrid powertrain in both standard and long-wheelbase forms.

There’s a lot more to come from Ingolstadt in terms of electrification as the company will have EVs from four different platforms: J1 (Taycan/E-Tron GT), PPE (A5 Sportback-sized model), MEB (Q4 E-Tron), and the electric version of MLB Evo (E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback).