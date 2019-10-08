Hide press release Show press release

Ford further enhances S-MAX and Galaxy models with more distinctive exterior design and alloy wheel options. Luxurious new high specification Galaxy Vignale revealed

S-MAX and Galaxy offer 18-way adjustable seats tested and recommended by doctors and therapists as helping alleviate back pain. Massage function multi-contour seats also offered

Introduction of FordPass Connect on-board modem technology enables connectivity for up to 10 devices and new Local Hazard Information functionality

S-MAX and Galaxy recently enhanced to offer fuel-efficient 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine with up to 240 PS, eight-speed automatic transmission, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 7, 2019 – Ford today announced enhancements for the stylish S‑MAX sports activity vehicle and spacious Galaxy people mover, delivering even more distinctive design, greater comfort and improved connectivity for drivers and passengers.

S-MAX and Galaxy Trend, Titanium and ST-Line models are now more easily distinguished with unique front-end designs, as are the S-MAX Vignale and the new Galaxy Vignale variant – introduced for the first time with luxurious signature specification.

New driver and front passenger seats available for S-MAX and Galaxy Trend and Titanium models can be adjusted in 18 ways for maximum support – contributing to even more comfortable journeys and earning the seal of approval from the leading spinal health organisation Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. (AGR) (the Campaign for Healthier Backs).

FordPass Connect on-board modem technology is also now offered for both the S‑MAX and Galaxy for the first time. FordPass Connect turns the models into mobile WiFi hotspots with connectivity for up to 10 devices, and enables new Local Hazard Information that can inform the driver of hazardous situations in the road ahead before they become visible to the driver or vehicle sensors.

“Our new Galaxy Vignale model takes first-class travel to the next level, and the connectivity delivered by our FordPass Connect technology helps make life simpler and less stressful for S‑MAX and Galaxy customers whether they’re driving, working or relaxing,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe.

Ford’s S-MAX and Galaxy models were last year enhanced to deliver even greater fuel efficiency, performance and refinement, with Ford’s sophisticated 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine offering up to 240 PS; an advanced eight-speed automatic transmission option; and available driver assistance technologies including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go functionality.

Exclusive styling

Vignale specification introduces a new level of sophistication as standard to the refined and flexible Galaxy people mover, designed to deliver first-class travel for up to seven occupants. Highlights include:

Salerno leather-wrapped instrument panel and centre console with Metal Grey stitching

Aluminium interior appliques and aluminium-finish pedals

Heated steering wheel

Driver and front passenger heated and cooled, 10-way-adjustable, 11 bladder, multi-contour seats with massage function – as delivered for S-MAX Vignale customers

Retaining their sleek front profiles, enhanced S-MAX and Galaxy models feature a revised upper front facia and unique combinations of grille and lower fascia designs for more distinctive style. Highlights include:

Bright chrome upper grille and foglamp surrounds for Galaxy and S-MAX models in Trend and Titanium specification

A unique honeycomb upper grille with a black surround, and black foglamp surrounds for Ford Performance-inspired S-MAX ST‑Line models

Unique “flying V” signature upper grille with a satin chrome surround, and satin chrome foglamp surrounds for upscale S-MAX Vignale and Galaxy Vignale models

New alloy wheel options include 18-inch two-tone machined metal and pearl grey 15-spoke designs for S‑MAX and Galaxy Titanium models, and standard 17-inch two-tone machined metal and pearl grey 20-spoke designs for Galaxy Titanium models.

Greater comfort on the move

New 18-way adjustable driver and front passenger seats available for S-MAX and Galaxy Trend and Titanium variants can help provide relief for back pain-sufferers on the road, having achieved recognition from the AGR’s independent testing committee of experts from various medical fields.

To obtain the AGR seal, the seat must be able to adapt to the person in their sitting position, rather than the person adapting their position to the seat. Adjustment includes height, length and inclination, in addition to back, neck and thigh support. The four-way lumbar adjustment is controlled electronically from a switch on the seat’s side.

S-MAX – available in five- and seven-seat configurations, and Galaxy – delivering seven seats as standard, continue to offer optimised comfort, flexibility and versatility with up to 32 seating and load-space combinations, as well as innovative Easy Fold Seats for the second and third rows. The system enables each rear seat to be folded flat from a push-button control panel in the bootspace. A Power Raise function is also available for Galaxy third row seats.

FordPass Connect for enhanced connectivity

In addition to enabling WiFi hotspot capability, optional FordPass Connect technology allows a range of convenient features via the FordPass mobile app, including Vehicle Locator; Vehicle Status that checks fuel levels, alarm status, oil life and more; and remote Door Lock Unlock.

New Local Hazard Information functionality – enabled by the FordPass Connect on-board modem – can inform drivers of a hazardous situation on the road ahead, even if the incident is not visible due to a bend in the road or other vehicles.

Local Hazard Information notifications are delivered independent of sat-nav, based on up-to-the minute data provided by HERE Technologies – sourced from local authorities, emergency services, and driving data from other vehicles connected to “the cloud”.

Notifications of hazards including road works; broken down vehicles; animals, pedestrians and objects in the carriageway; and even hazardous driving conditions are delivered to the vehicle over-the-air, giving drivers advanced warning of developing situations beyond their field of vision.

Effortless performance and convenience

Available for the Ford S-MAX and Galaxy with 150 PS and 190 PS power outputs – and with 240 PS in Bi-turbo form – the 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine delivers the power, torque and driving performance of a larger capacity engine alongside the fuel efficiency and low CO 2 emissions synonymous with a smaller engine capacity.*

The available eight-speed automatic transmission – controlled using a stylish and ergonomic rotary gear shift dial – has been engineered to further optimise fuel efficiency and deliver responsive performance and smooth, swift gearshifts. A six-speed manual transmission is also offered for S-MAX and Galaxy models.

Available advanced S-MAX and Galaxy comfort and convenience technologies include ACC with Stop & Go. Enabled by the eight-speed automatic transmission, the system helps drivers maintain a comfortable driving distance from vehicles ahead, including bringing the vehicle to a complete halt in stop-start traffic and automatically pulling away if the stopping duration is less than 3 seconds.

Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system is also offered, enabling S-MAX and Galaxy drivers to control audio, navigation and climate functions plus connected smartphones using simple voice commands. Supported by an 8-inch colour touchscreen that can be operated using pinch and swipe gestures, SYNC 3 is compatible with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ at no additional cost.

The enhanced Ford S-MAX and Galaxy models are available to order across Europe now.

# # #

Ford S-MAX and Galaxy fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions:*

Ford Galaxy Fuel consumption

l/100 km NEDC Diesel engines Power

PS Transmission CO 2

g/km NEDC Urban Extra

Urban Combined 2.0-litre EcoBlue 150 Six-speed manual, front-wheel drive 132 6.0 4.5 5.0 2.0-litre EcoBlue 150 Eight-speed automatic, front-wheel drive 138 6.1 4.8 5.3 2.0-litre EcoBlue 190 Eight-speed automatic, front-wheel drive 134 5.9 4.6 5.1 2.0-litre EcoBlue 190 Eight-speed automatic, Intelligent All Wheel Drive 156 6.9 5.4 6.0 2.0-litre EcoBlue 240 Eight-speed automatic, front-wheel drive 156 7.2 5.3 6.0