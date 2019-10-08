Sales are already underway.
The long-term future of the Ford S-Max and Galaxy, based on the same architecture, might be uncertain at the moment, but for at least one more year the duo will remain on sale in Europe. Not only that, but the minivans are getting fresh updates for the 2020 model year, including visual and tech enhancements.
Starting with the Trend, Titanium, and ST-Line trims, both the S-Max and Galaxy get revised front fascias in the same vein as the facelifted Mondeo, which was revealed earlier this year. For the first time in the history of the model, the Galaxy joins Ford’s Vignale family, which also includes the S-Max, Edge, Mondeo, Focus, Fiesta, and Kuga.
Just like the rest of the posh range, the Galaxy Vignale comes with sophisticated features such as leather-wrapped dashboard and center console, aluminum interior decorations and pedals, heated steering wheel, and front seats with heating, cooling, massaging, and memory functions. On the outside, the family mover is easily distinguishable by its unique chrome upper grille and other minor touches.
The S-Max will continue to be offered in both five- and seven-seat configurations, while the Galaxy will be sold exclusively as a three-row MPV. The latter provides 32 different seating and load-space configurations and a smart entry-exit system for the second and third row of seats. New wheel options and new 18-way adjustable driver and front passenger seats will be available for both minivans.
In terms of powertrains, both the 2020 Galaxy and 2020 S-Max can already be ordered with a choice of a single 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine in three power stages. The entry-level variant has 150 horsepower (112 kilowatts) and is mated to either a standard six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic. The 190-hp (142-kW) option comes exclusively with the eight-speed auto and an optional AWD system. The flagship twin-turbo 240-hp (179-kW) diesel comes only in an automatic-FWD configuration for both models.
COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 7, 2019 – Ford today announced enhancements for the stylish S‑MAX sports activity vehicle and spacious Galaxy people mover, delivering even more distinctive design, greater comfort and improved connectivity for drivers and passengers.
S-MAX and Galaxy Trend, Titanium and ST-Line models are now more easily distinguished with unique front-end designs, as are the S-MAX Vignale and the new Galaxy Vignale variant – introduced for the first time with luxurious signature specification.
New driver and front passenger seats available for S-MAX and Galaxy Trend and Titanium models can be adjusted in 18 ways for maximum support – contributing to even more comfortable journeys and earning the seal of approval from the leading spinal health organisation Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. (AGR) (the Campaign for Healthier Backs).
FordPass Connect on-board modem technology is also now offered for both the S‑MAX and Galaxy for the first time. FordPass Connect turns the models into mobile WiFi hotspots with connectivity for up to 10 devices, and enables new Local Hazard Information that can inform the driver of hazardous situations in the road ahead before they become visible to the driver or vehicle sensors.
“Our new Galaxy Vignale model takes first-class travel to the next level, and the connectivity delivered by our FordPass Connect technology helps make life simpler and less stressful for S‑MAX and Galaxy customers whether they’re driving, working or relaxing,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe.
Ford’s S-MAX and Galaxy models were last year enhanced to deliver even greater fuel efficiency, performance and refinement, with Ford’s sophisticated 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine offering up to 240 PS; an advanced eight-speed automatic transmission option; and available driver assistance technologies including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go functionality.
Exclusive styling
Vignale specification introduces a new level of sophistication as standard to the refined and flexible Galaxy people mover, designed to deliver first-class travel for up to seven occupants. Highlights include:
- Salerno leather-wrapped instrument panel and centre console with Metal Grey stitching
- Aluminium interior appliques and aluminium-finish pedals
- Heated steering wheel
- Driver and front passenger heated and cooled, 10-way-adjustable, 11 bladder, multi-contour seats with massage function – as delivered for S-MAX Vignale customers
Retaining their sleek front profiles, enhanced S-MAX and Galaxy models feature a revised upper front facia and unique combinations of grille and lower fascia designs for more distinctive style. Highlights include:
- Bright chrome upper grille and foglamp surrounds for Galaxy and S-MAX models in Trend and Titanium specification
- A unique honeycomb upper grille with a black surround, and black foglamp surrounds for Ford Performance-inspired S-MAX ST‑Line models
- Unique “flying V” signature upper grille with a satin chrome surround, and satin chrome foglamp surrounds for upscale S-MAX Vignale and Galaxy Vignale models
New alloy wheel options include 18-inch two-tone machined metal and pearl grey 15-spoke designs for S‑MAX and Galaxy Titanium models, and standard 17-inch two-tone machined metal and pearl grey 20-spoke designs for Galaxy Titanium models.
Greater comfort on the move
New 18-way adjustable driver and front passenger seats available for S-MAX and Galaxy Trend and Titanium variants can help provide relief for back pain-sufferers on the road, having achieved recognition from the AGR’s independent testing committee of experts from various medical fields.
To obtain the AGR seal, the seat must be able to adapt to the person in their sitting position, rather than the person adapting their position to the seat. Adjustment includes height, length and inclination, in addition to back, neck and thigh support. The four-way lumbar adjustment is controlled electronically from a switch on the seat’s side.
S-MAX – available in five- and seven-seat configurations, and Galaxy – delivering seven seats as standard, continue to offer optimised comfort, flexibility and versatility with up to 32 seating and load-space combinations, as well as innovative Easy Fold Seats for the second and third rows. The system enables each rear seat to be folded flat from a push-button control panel in the bootspace. A Power Raise function is also available for Galaxy third row seats.
FordPass Connect for enhanced connectivity
In addition to enabling WiFi hotspot capability, optional FordPass Connect technology allows a range of convenient features via the FordPass mobile app, including Vehicle Locator; Vehicle Status that checks fuel levels, alarm status, oil life and more; and remote Door Lock Unlock.
New Local Hazard Information functionality – enabled by the FordPass Connect on-board modem – can inform drivers of a hazardous situation on the road ahead, even if the incident is not visible due to a bend in the road or other vehicles.
Local Hazard Information notifications are delivered independent of sat-nav, based on up-to-the minute data provided by HERE Technologies – sourced from local authorities, emergency services, and driving data from other vehicles connected to “the cloud”.
Notifications of hazards including road works; broken down vehicles; animals, pedestrians and objects in the carriageway; and even hazardous driving conditions are delivered to the vehicle over-the-air, giving drivers advanced warning of developing situations beyond their field of vision.
Effortless performance and convenience
Available for the Ford S-MAX and Galaxy with 150 PS and 190 PS power outputs – and with 240 PS in Bi-turbo form – the 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine delivers the power, torque and driving performance of a larger capacity engine alongside the fuel efficiency and low CO2 emissions synonymous with a smaller engine capacity.*
The available eight-speed automatic transmission – controlled using a stylish and ergonomic rotary gear shift dial – has been engineered to further optimise fuel efficiency and deliver responsive performance and smooth, swift gearshifts. A six-speed manual transmission is also offered for S-MAX and Galaxy models.
Available advanced S-MAX and Galaxy comfort and convenience technologies include ACC with Stop & Go. Enabled by the eight-speed automatic transmission, the system helps drivers maintain a comfortable driving distance from vehicles ahead, including bringing the vehicle to a complete halt in stop-start traffic and automatically pulling away if the stopping duration is less than 3 seconds.
Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system is also offered, enabling S-MAX and Galaxy drivers to control audio, navigation and climate functions plus connected smartphones using simple voice commands. Supported by an 8-inch colour touchscreen that can be operated using pinch and swipe gestures, SYNC 3 is compatible with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ at no additional cost.
The enhanced Ford S-MAX and Galaxy models are available to order across Europe now.
Ford S-MAX and Galaxy fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions:*
|
Ford Galaxy
|
|
|
|
Fuel consumption
|
Diesel engines
|
Power
|
Transmission
|
CO2
|
Urban
|
Extra
|
Combined
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
150
|
Six-speed manual, front-wheel drive
|
132
|
6.0
|
4.5
|
5.0
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
150
|
Eight-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|
138
|
6.1
|
4.8
|
5.3
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
190
|
Eight-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|
134
|
5.9
|
4.6
|
5.1
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
190
|
Eight-speed automatic, Intelligent All Wheel Drive
|
156
|
6.9
|
5.4
|
6.0
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
240
|
Eight-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|
156
|
7.2
|
5.3
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ford S-MAX
|
|
|
|
Fuel consumption
|
Diesel engines
|
Power
|
Transmission
|
CO2
|
Urban
|
Extra
|
Combined
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
150
|
Six-speed manual, front-wheel drive
|
130
|
5.9
|
4.4
|
4.9
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
150
|
Eight-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|
138
|
6.1
|
4.7
|
5.2
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
190
|
Eight-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|
134
|
5.9
|
4.6
|
5.1
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
190
|
Eight-speed automatic, Intelligent All Wheel Drive
|
151
|
6.8
|
5.2
|
5.7
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
240
|
Eight-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|
152
|
7.1
|
5.2
|
5.9