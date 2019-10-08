The third quarter of the year wasn’t particularly great for Ford as the Mustang lost its leadership to the Dodge Challenger in the sports car segment. While the pony-badged vehicle still has a comfortable lead over Dodge in year-to-date sales, the gap is narrowing and now it has emerged another storied nameplate is losing ground. America’s favorite truck, the Ford F-Series, is down on sales by six percent in Q3 of 2019 compared to the same period of last year, which means competitors from General Motors now outsell the model.

With 214,716 deliveries through July, August, and September, the F-Series is losing the crown in the third quarter to GM’s Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks, which combined saw 220,051 units shifted. Both pickups register huge increases in sales with the Silverado up by 16.2 percent and the Sierra up by 28.9 percent compared to Q3 of 2018. Ram is also doing well with 161,635 sales versus 142,044 in Q3 of 2018.

U.S. truck sales, 2019 Q3 versus 2018 Q3:

In the year-to-date competition, the F-Series may be down by 2.42 percent but it still remains the segment leader with 662,574 deliveries from January to the end of September. Data from GoodCarBadCar.net shows the Silverado is also down by 2.86 percent to 412,258 sales, while the GMC Sierra is up 7.46 percent to 163,603 units. Combined, the two GM trucks are 86,713 units behind the F-Series with less than three months left until the end of the year.

U.S. truck sales, September and year-to-date sales

Model Month Month LY Change YTD YTD LY YTD Change Ford F-Series 64,816 75,092 -13.68 662,574 679,018 -2.42 Ram Pickup 48,916 51,856 -5.67 461,115 375,583 22.77 Chevrolet Silverado 47,054 43,858 7.29 412,258 424,403 -2.86 Toyota Tacoma 18,330 22,265 -17.67 187,622 183,909 2.02 GMC Sierra 20,034 16,897 18.57 163,603 152,241 7.46 Chevrolet Colorado 9,580 11,501 -16.70 96,819 104,838 -7.65 Toyota Tundra 8,050 11,454 -29.72 86,062 87,782 -1.96 Nissan Frontier 3,835 8,718 -56.01 54,686 59,574 -8.20 Ford Ranger 7,932 0 0.00 50,512 0 0.00 GMC Canyon 2,251 2,771 -18.77 26,301 25,274 4.06 Nissan Titan 2,555 5,907 -56.75 25,412 37,839 -32.84 Honda Ridgeline 2,327 2,536 -8.24 23,633 22,804 3.64 Jeep Gladiator 4,882 0 0.00 23,374 0 0.00

In the mid-size truck segment, the Toyota Tacoma continues to dominate the sector with 65,756 units finding new homes during the third quarter of the year. With 187,622 deliveries since the beginning of the year, the Japanese model is comfortably leading over the Chevy Colorado (96,820 units) and Ford Ranger (56,512 units).