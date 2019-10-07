We’ve featured quite a few videos from TheSketchMonkey on YouTube. Some attempted to “fix” questionable design decisions from automakers – we’re looking at you, Pontiac Aztek – with others like the mid-engined Mustang having been imaginative flights-of-fancy. Today’s video certainly falls in the latter category.

This Corvette creation is simply a delicious restomod that we would love to see come to life. This smooth rendering started life as a 1967 Stingray wearing the iconic red/black color combination, and though you might think this is an old car with a tweaked roof and cool lights, you really need to watch the video. The devil is in the details, and there are lots of them.

As always, the redesign starts with a game plan on what to keep, and what to change. The overall shape is described as timeless (and we agree) so the key dimensions and body lines are preserved. From there, a modest front lip spoiler is added, the side exhaust is removed, the rear pillar is obviously much more prominent, but you may not realize the a-pillars are also moved forward, which effectively moves the entire greenhouse forward. The front clip slopes downward a bit more as well, which makes the addition of thin LED-style headlights look right-at-home. And how about the ‘Vette’s iconic front bumper, repurposed as a bit of trim to house another pair of modern LED lamps?

Gallery: TheSketchMonkey Corvette Resto Mod Design

The black ground effects are further emphasized by the large spoke wheels, which pay homage to the Corvette’s original design. Overall it gives the restomod concept a lower stance, and we’re absolutely in love with the retouched nose. The Stingray’s longer rear pillar gives this car an interesting flavor as well, but it all melds well with the basic 1967 body lines.

With all the C8 Corvette buzz still rocking the world, it’s nice to take a step back to see America’s sports car in perhaps its most iconic form, modernized into something we’d love to drive. Are there any builders out there ready to take on this project?