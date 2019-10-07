MoneyLion , the mobile bank that created America's most powerful financial membership, and Ford Performance today announced the final of three custom-built 2019 Ford Mustang GTs as part of the MoneyLion HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes .

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney and world-renowned automotive photographer Larry Chen collaborated to reimagine and customize a new 700-horsepower Mustang GT at Galpin Auto Sports in Los Angeles, California. The new, custom-built Ford Mustang GT is an inventive and inspired throwback to the Ford GT40 race cars that competed in the Daytona 24 hour race in 1966. As an added bonus, Blaney and Chen consulted digital automotive customizer, Khyzyl Saleem, who personally designed an updated version of the classic Ford livery.

A full collection of photos of the new Mustang taken by Larry Chen can be viewed by clicking "GALLERY" in the Car 3 | ROAR section of the HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes entry page.

"After seeing the first two custom-built Mustangs designed by my teammates Joey Logano and Austin Cindric, Larry and I knew we had to take our build to the next level," said Blaney. "Larry has an incredible eye for making cars look amazing. I don't know how, but through the lens of his camera, he's able to see things much differently than most people. And his creativity and passion can be seen in every aspect of the car we teamed up to build for one lucky fan."

The MoneyLion HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes, which launched in April, began with the first custom-built and 700-horsepower Ford Mustang GT, designed and built by Vaughn Gittin, Jr. and defending NASCAR Cup Champion Joey Logano. Earlier this summer, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Austin Cindric and performance car influencers Dave and Dom Tucci of Tucci Hot Rods teamed up to build the second 725-horsepower Ford Mustang that celebrates the legacy of three families with profound heritage in both racing and performance cars.

Now through October 20, 2019, fans can register for a chance to win one of these three unique, customized 2019 Ford Mustang GTs in the HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes by visiting the Sweepstakes entry page or by sending a text message with the word "ROAR" to 95615 to receive a link to the website. Three winners will be flown with a guest to Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, November 15-17, 2019. Upon completion of a sweepstakes entry, entrants can earn additional entries by joining MoneyLion's free zero-fee checking account. See website for complete official rules and eligibility.

"As an auto sports photographer who's been involved with racing for fifteen years, I've learned to see more of the finer details of the race cars and the drivers," said Chen. "Ryan Blaney is truly the next generation of NASCAR and one of the most enthusiastic, passionate and talented drivers I've seen in years. I couldn't have been paired with a better partner to create this unique and one-of-a-kind Ford Mustang for the MoneyLion Here We Roar Sweepstakes. Our new custom-built Mustang GT is as eye-catching and exciting as Ryan is on the race track. The fans are going to love it!"

The Ford Mustang GT created by Blaney and Chen features a Roush Supercharged 700-horsepower engine, ST Suspension XTA Coilovers, 20-inch Fifteen52 Podium - Super Touring wheels with custom turbo fans, Yokohama Advan Tires, MagnaFlow Competition Series Cat-Back Performance exhaust system, and Wilwood performance brakes. The interior of the car was outfitted with NRG Race bucket seats, a NASCAR-style steering wheel, FIA six-point harness, a harness bar and seat brackets. The body of the Mustang includes a Roush Performance front lip and quarter window covers, an Anderson Composites carbon fiber trunk, deck lid and Type AT spoiler.

The new Ford Mustang GT will be officially unveiled by Blaney and Chen at the 1000Bulbs.Com 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

MoneyLion created the HERE WE ROAR Mustang build-off video series so fans can see how the cars are built from scratch by the Team Penske drivers and the world-class performance car influencers with whom they partnered. The series consists of several original episodes documenting each build in its entirety and takes fans inside the garages where the cars were custom-built and behind the scenes at the NASCAR races where they will be unveiled.