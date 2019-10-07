Autonomous driving seems to be the future of motoring, and Germany's Erwin Hymer Group, a powerhouse in the motorhome industry, has the Galileo concept to imagine what an RV might be like when a steering wheel is no longer a necessary feature. It's a tiny apartment going down the highway.

Hymer imagines the Galileo as a modular vehicle. A flat chassis holds the electric powertrain, and the company would apply the body on top. According to the company, this layout would allow for more customization for the interior living area.

Another advantage of switching to autonomous technology and using an electric powertrain is that there no longer needs to be a dashboard or any physical controls. This creates even more available space within the same footprint, and that means more living space for the folks inside.

Hymer's video pitches this as a way for your vacation to start from the moment that you hit the road. Occupants ride in a home-away-from-home with all the amenities that they could want until they reach their destination.

According to New Atlas, Hymer also uses the Galileo concept as a chance to reimagine the motorhome business, too. The company's theory is that people could rent the RV for a specific trip and specify it to their needs. When a journey is over, return the vehicle to Hymer, and the business could remove the upper pod portion of the body, which would let the next group customize the interior layout.

Hymer isn't the only company toying with the idea of how autonomous tech might affect the van market because Suzuki is debuting the Hanare Concept at the Tokyo Motor Show. The company imagines it as a cottage room on wheels.