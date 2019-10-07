Attention Saab fans, here’s your chance to own a rare 2014 9-3 Aero. Mind you, this isn’t any 9-3 – if there is such a thing for the brand’s 2014 model year. In fact, this is listed as the last 9-3 built, and as such, the last Saab built. The car is currently awaiting the highest bidder at Bilweb Auctions, where it’s expected to sell for “…a value that the world’s Saab enthusiasts will determine.” That’s according to Peter Sundfeldt, who’s listed as valuer at Bilweb’s auction link for the 9-3.

As for what that price could ultimately be, Bilweb includes an assessed value of 350,000 to 450,000 SEK, which translates to approximately $35,340 to $45,436. For the record, that range starts approximately $10,000 less than the base price for a 9-3 when it was new in 2014. Actually, this particular car is still new, showing just 66 kilometers (41 miles) on its digital odometer.

Gallery: Last Production Saab For Sale

5 Photos

Photos: Bilweb Auctions

According to the auction description, it was the last car to leave Saab’s Trollhätten factory and turned a few miles on a test track near the factory for promotional photos. It’s listed as having one owner with an in-traffic date of March 15, 2019. This 9-3 Aero Turbo 4 wears leather for its interior and rides on turbine wheels at each corner. The EcoTec 2.0-liter four-cylinder is rated at 220 horsepower (164 kilowatts), and power goes to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Saab’s last gasp was thought to be 2012, until National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) opened the assembly line for a spell in late 2013. That short run lasted until May 2014 when NEVS failed to secure additional financing. It’s not the most glamorous end the quirky brand could’ve enjoyed, but we suspect that people with significant money and a soft spot for Saab will be watching this auction with interest. Should you be so inclined to place a bid of your own (and if it's not too late) info is available at the source link below.