This video hurts, but fortunately, the only thing injured was the car. That’s rather spectacular when you realize this highly tuned 997-era Porsche 911 was still going almost 90 mph when it ran off the end of a runway after hitting 227 mph in a speed run.

The car is a product of German tuning company 9FF, and as you can imagine by the name, the tuner has a fondness for the 911. This particular car is was appropriately named the 911 Turbo S Rocket, though if we’re honest, a rocket accelerates much slower than this monster, at least for the first 200 mph. That’s because this Porsche boasts nearly 1,750 horsepower (1,305 kilowatts), which is certainly enough to make launching a challenge but once moving, this car can rip from 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) in just 3.1 seconds, and then blitz to 186 mph (300 km/h) in another 4 seconds dead. So yeah, it’s seriously fast. Or at least, it was.

Gallery: Tuned Porsche 911 crash

The mega-911 flexed that power at a recent Vmax200 speed event when the above crash took place. The car managed to max out at 227 mph on the runway, but there wasn’t any mechanical failure that led to the incident. According to the video from Car Acceleration TV, the braking zone simply wasn’t long enough for a car hitting such velocities. The shutdown area was allegedly 530 meters (1,739 feet), and it appears the driver did start slowing as soon as the point was crossed. Fortunately, hay bales at the end of the runway slowed the car before it careened into the grass, which could’ve led to a dangerous high-speed roll without that initial impact. Still, smacking hay at nearly 90 mph (145 km/h) is rather destructive.

The video description suggests the car is a total loss, but judging by the still shots at the end of the clip, we reckon it could be put back into service. Its days of being a bonkers 1,800-hp land missile, however, are probably over.