In the world of drag racing, there’s a very special place for the McLaren 720S. It’s one of the fastest accelerating vehicles in the world in stock form, one we’ve seen beating all kinds of supercars, sports cars, and SUVs. Almost no other car on the planet can’t rival it in pure factory form. Of course, that’s not the case with modified cars like Hennessey’s tuned McLaren 600LT. Yes, you need to take another McLaren and tune it to stand a chance again a stock 720S.

To demonstrate the capabilities of its 600LT, Hennessey took it to the Pennzoil Proving Ground where it was joined on location by a stock 720S for a direct drag race. More precisely, a series of drag races, including rolling-start battles and a standing-start duel. But let’s take a look at the numbers first.

In stock form, the 600LT is good for 592 horsepower (441 kilowatts) at the crank, which ensures it can blitz to 60 miles per hour from a standstill (0 to 96 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds. The car in the video is John Hennessey’s personal 600LT, which has been modified with a new exhaust system and a new ECU software for an output of 658 wheel horsepower (491 wheel kilowatts).

The 720S, in turn, makes 710 hp (530 kW) at the crank from its V8 engine. Hennessey measured the car at its dyno earlier this year to discover the power at the wheels is 675.8 hp (503.94 kW), which translates into a drivetrain loss of 4.82 percent from the engine to the road. And that’s hugely impressive.

With the 720S having a slight advantage in terms of power, what do you think – which McLaren is going to win this close race? Watch the video at the top of this page to find out and let us know in the comment section if you are surprised.