Aston Martin is capitalizing its ties with the James Bond movie franchise with more cars to be featured at the 25th installment of the popular motion picture title. The company today announced on Twitter that there will be four Aston Martin cars to be featured on the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time To Die.

To recall, the British company announced before that there will be three cars on the upcoming action thriller. Previously confirmed was the classic DB5, which has already appeared in eight of the current 24 official films.

Also confirmed before was the appearance of the Aston Martin Valhalla. This is the first time that the mid-engined supercar will appear in any Bond film, while the agent himself has driven a mid-engined car before in 1981's For Your Eyes Only.

Another classic Aston Martin to appear in No Time To Die is the 1977 Series II V8 Vantage. This car's last appearance in a James Bond film was more than 30 years ago in The Living Daylights.

Now, based on the tweet by Aston Martin, the fourth car that will appear in the 25th James Bond film is the DBS Superleggera. Why are we not surprised? To recall, the superlight version of the DB11 previously got a James Bond Special Edition in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the sixth 007 film, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

With these cars named, we are now expecting more from the upcoming movie. Fan-filmed on-set car chases have already circulated online that show the Aston Martin DB5 being chased by a pair of Jaguar XFs on the streets of Matera in southern Italy. The DB5, however, is just a replica of the real deal classic Aston Martin.