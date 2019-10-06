When Jeep has made the Grand Wagoneer by the end of the 1980s and early 1990s, the engine available back then was a carbureted 5.9-Liter V8 from AMC. Sure, it's a huge V8 mill, but what if the more potent 707-horsepower 6.2L supercharged Hemi engine was already available back then? What would the Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk look like?

Well, imagine no more as the guys from Abimelec Design has made a rendering of a classic SJ Grand Wagoneer with a Hemi engine inside its bonnet. Even better, the rendering looks so real, we actually think that this might happen in the near future – if only someone has the funds to this monstrous SUV.

Gallery: Jeep Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk Rendering By Abimelec Design

7 Photos

So, imagine the stale, classic look of the Grand Wagoneer partnered with exhilarating engine output. You can never go wrong with this build. Abimelec Design included tidbits of specifications to serve as your guide (maybe?). Hellcat-swap is a must, of course, along with a lower ride height, wide wheels, and meaty tires. These imaginative guys even included that the Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk build should have an independent suspension inspired by Ram.

As for the looks, Abimelec redesigned the bumpers, removed the chrome roof rack, added blue leather, and fitted with Chevy C10 wheels from the 1970s. And of course, the iconic wood panels remain.

So, what do you think? Is the SJ Jeep Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk worth building? The artist from Abimelec seems to love his own design, and so are we. If someone plans to build this one, just let us know and we're all behind your project.