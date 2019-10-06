While deliveries of Cadillac's high performance sedan, the CT6-V, had just started a few days ago in the United States, it seems that its arrival into other markets has yet to be finalized. Europe, however, is a no go. Talking with Cadillac Society, Rene Kreis, theHead of Public Relations at Cadillac Europe said that, "We currently have no plans to import the CT6-V to Europe." This confirmation comes just a few months after Cadillac also said that the CT6-V won't be sold in China.

Gallery: 2019 Cadillac CT6-V at a dealer

4 Photos

So far, the Cadillac CT6-V is only available in the United States and Canada, with the Middle East and Mexico still uncertain when it comes to unit allocations and availability calendars. Originally introduced in March of 2018, the CT6-V is a higher performance version of the regular Cadillac CT6 sedan, offering a hand-made, 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 called the Blackwing that makes an impressive 550 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. You also get all-wheel drive, with the power transmitted by a ten-speed automatic transmission with a mechanical limited-slip differential. Additionally, you also get a calibrated V-series magnetic ride control suspension system, a Brembo braking system with matching four-piston calipers, a performance exhaust system, and rear wheel steering.

While an emissions issue delayed the release of the CT6-V to customers last month, it took almost a year since order books opened in January of 2019 for buyers to finally get their hands on their cars. The Cadillac CT6-V is set to reinvigorate the luxury brand with a little bit more excitement, catering to those looking for full-size performance sedans. For now, we wait for some actual real-life driving time with Cadillac's super sedan, so keep an eye out for a review and driving impressions article from us very soon.