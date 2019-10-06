One of the best ways to test out the performance of any motor vehicle is to put it on a dyno. A dyno can give accurate power figures, better info through numbers, and display what kind of horsepower and torque curves an engine and its transmission brings to the table. Of course, having the car properly checked and strapped onto the dyno is an important step, and can save you from a very expensive day or, worse, someone getting hurt. Well, things really didn't go according to plan for this Dodge Challenger Hellcat in the YouTube video above by mr70camarors.

First of, we're going to ignore the fact that there are a handful of people standing way too close to the dyno and the car, creating a dangerous situation when something, like debris, decides to come flying off in the event that something goes wrong. we're pretty sure that the staff and some of these guys are regulars and have seen dynos work before, but its complacency that can bite you in the behind. That's exactly what happens when one of the straps holding the right side of the car decides to snap under heavy acceleration. What happens next is that the entire rear right brake disc and calliper decide to instantly combust. What caused the fire? It wasn't the driver slamming on the brakes.

After the strap snapped, the car shifted to the left under hard acceleration. Since the dyno rollers are forcing the rear wheels on the Hellcat to track straight, it was fighting the sway, trying to pull the wheels back to the passenger's side. This can cause the inside brake pad to be wedged between the caliper and the rotor, causing extreme friction. This is known as side-loading the brakes, a term where "the wheel and brake rotor do an extreme side shift (not centered) in relation to the brake pads/calipper." Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the fire seemed to be managed easily. So, make sure to check and double check your car and dyno equipment at all times.