If you're gonna get your hands on the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, you might as well put the hot hatch through its paces at a proper track. While normal driving and the occasional weekend run might be the norm for 99% of the buyers for such a car, one can only truly experience the limitations of their vehicle out on track, where the environment is controlled and honing speed, consistency, and focus is key. Sport Auto, a German YouTube channel, is known for their hot laps in different cars, and the AMG A 45 S is the star of the video that you can watch above. How well does Mercedes-AMG's most powerful twin-turbo 2.0-liter do in FWD hatchback form?

Gallery: See The Mercedes-AMG A45 S Aggressively Lap Hockenheim

6 Photos

The specific AMG A 45 you see in the video is the S version in 4Matic+, featuring fancy torque distribution, a drift mode, an aerodynamics package that consists of a wing and front winglets, and a whopping 421 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Definitely no slouch, and the mill is rumored to be so good for AMG that bigger RWD and AWD cars in the lineup might be adopting the 2.0-liter as well. We can see that the driver is able to reach speeds of 150 miles per hour at some portions, then bleeding off speed quickly despite the hard and late braking.

Interesting to note is that the AMG A 45 S seems to have a knack for understeering despite the fancy tech made to mitigate this. You can see the driver have to muscle the car around corners and get the nose pointed in the right direction far too often. Of course, we're not sure what kind of driving mode or performance options the car was put in for this hot lap, but it still puts down a respectable time, enough to hang with the BMW Z4 and Renault Megane RS Trophy in their leaderboards.