In light of Top Gear’s massive success with the 2019 Season, the hugely influential brand will join forces with LEGO to develop new LEGO car sets for all ages of automotive enthusiasts. The hope is that more car-focused Lego sets will get the younger generation interested in cars and hopefully watching Top Gear.

The most recent season of Top Gear featuring Chris Harris, Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff, and Paddy McGuinness is by far the most successful rebirth of the Top Gear series. According to the BBC, Top Gear is BBC TWO’s biggest show so far in 2019. This new series saw Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness join Chris Harris, a Top Gear Veteran, as co-hosts.

Top Gear’s heritage runs deep thanks to its 42 years of broadcast history. According to the BBC, Top Gear reaches over 350 million viewers globally across over 200 territories making it the world’s most viewed factual program.

Thanks to the massive reach of Top Gear it would only make sense for LEGO to partner with this powerful brand to share its new car-centric sets with a global audience. Jason Easy, Head of Licensing UK, BBC Studios said: “We are extremely excited to have partnered with LEGO Technic. Both brands enjoy a very close relationship with their fans, it’s certainly a natural fit for both and we’re really looking forward to seeing the LEGO Technic Set hit the shelves next year.”

For those not familiar, Lego Technic sets take the art of LEGO cars to the next level. Not only do these sets look just like the production cars, but they also feature working engines, transmissions, and differentials. This attention to deal is enough to stun car and LEGO enthusiasts of any age.

Although there’s no word on exactly what cars will be featured in these collaborative sets, we’re very excited to see what these two imaginative brands will come up with.





