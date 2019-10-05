Ford Ranger Raptor Drag Races F-150 Raptor, Amarok, X-Class

The pickup truck, known for its reliability, powerful engines with enough torque to power through any terrain, impressive and incredibly practical rear bed, and the ability to do almost any job required by its owner. But that doesn't matter in the latest video by the guys over at carwow. No, for them, finding the ultimate pickup is by speed, braking distance, and impressive quarter-mile times.

In the video above, you'll get to see Ford's Ranger Raptor, the performance oriented Ford Ranger, go up against an impressive lineup of pickup trucks. The Ford Ranger Raptor comes into the ring with a 2.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder mill that makes 211 horsepower and 369 foot-pounds of torque, and it's humble beginnings as an ordinary Ranger are hidden behind wider arches, a heavy-duty suspension setup, and bigger wheels and tires. Then there's the bigger brother of the Ford Ranger Raptor, the Ford F-150 Raptor, with it's naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 that makes 411 horsepower and 431 foot-pounds of torque. Next up is the duo from Germany, with the Volkswagen Amarok wielding a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 with 258 horsepower and 428 foot-pounds of torque, and the Mercedes-Benz X-Class that has a similar 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 with 258 horsepower and slightly lower 406 foot-pounds of torque. So America has a huge gasoline V8 and a small but potent four-cylinder, while Germany has chosen to rely on turbo V6 diesels.

Without spoiling too much of the video, let's just say that the results are somewhat unexpected. Can one of the most powerful production pickup trucks in the world take the crown? Will the more modern and torque-focused turbo diesels out of Europe put up too much of a fight? Or will the smaller but lighter Ford Ranger Raptor surprise everyone? Watch the video to find out.