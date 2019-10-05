The Chevrolet Corvette is probably one of the most talked-about American nameplates these days. It's the first mid-engine 'Vette, plus it has a very attractive price tag that could give its Italian counterparts a run for their money – considering the performance numbers it can deliver.

It has almost been three months before the Golden Bowtie brand launched the Corvette C8 and we've learned a lot of things about the mid-engined sports car. However, since it hasn't entered production just yet, we only know a few things about the new 'Vette's infotainment system.

Only a few people have got the privilege to get up close inside the Corvette in a controlled environment, and one of those people is Youtube's Chevy Dude. In case you're not familiar with him, he's the one who has made an up-close video of the base Corvette 1LT, as well as the 2LT and 3LT. Yes, this dude has access.

Naturally, he has uploaded a video of another walk-through – but this time, it's about every screen you'll see while sitting behind the wheel of the Corvette C8. He gets to play around with the C8's infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, changing menus and everything he could poke at. It's similar to this video before, but a tad more personal.

After watching the video on top of this page, we now know some of the specifics in the Corvette's infotainment and driver information displays. One of the most important bits we learned is that Chevy's Performance Data Recorder can be accessed in both the infotainment and the instrument cluster. The latter can also be configured to look the way you wanted to.

But of course, this is a pre-production model that we're looking at. Whether the actual Corvette that rolls out of the showroom will have the same features or not, is beyond us. Guess we have to wait until next year before we'll find out.