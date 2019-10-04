If you haven’t been living under a rock, you’ll know that race cars of any type are notoriously difficult to start up and get off the line. The Hyundai i20 WRC car in the video above is no exception.

Yes, it’s mighty impressive that once you launch the i20, it can reach 60 miles per hour in the blink of an eye, but it takes quite a lot to get to that point. In the video above, Top Gear Motoring Editor Ollie Marriage demonstrates the difficulty of the startup and launch procedures.

Even before Marriage starts the car, he has to cocoon himself in the carbon racing seat and strap himself into the five-point harness. Once he’s in, though, he can’t just start the car, dump the clutch, and go.

First he needs to press and hold the start button, pull the hydraulic hand brake, hold the gas pedal wide open, and release the start button, quickly followed by releasing the hand brake and clutch at the same time. Even after all of that, you need to finesse the process to get an optimal kick in the seat of your pants when setting off.

Following the quick launch lesson, Marriage demonstrates the concepts he talked about. The i20 jumps off the line in an instant, throwing rocks and dust in its wake. Following a swift launch we are treated to super slow motion footage of the i20 WRC skidding about in the dirt.

These slow-mo shots allow plenty of time to admire the crazy aerodynamic body kit of the i20. There’s something so special about seeing a Hyundai hatchback with enough aero to look right at home next to a GT3 racer. If you don’t already approve of rally cars, this video shows you just how crazy they can be.