Due to popular demand, Lincoln is bringing back the Continental’s rear suicide doors for the 2020 model year to follow the original batch for the 2019MY consisting of 80 cars that were all sold within 48 hours. The Coach Door Edition starts out as the flagship Black Label trim equipped with the 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine and all-wheel drive and then Lincoln installs center-opening doors and makes some other changes inside the posh cabin.

While the regular Black Label trim with the 400-hp, 400 lb-ft engine and AWD costs just under $77,000 before options, the Coach Door Edition retails for a hefty $115,470. Customers can pick from Infinite Black, Pristine White Metallic or Chroma Crystal Blue exterior colors, plus a Monochromatic Package provided they go for either the black or white shade. Inside, there’s an Alpine / Chalet theme or a Jet Black / Thoroughbred theme, but the latter can’t be had with the blue exterior color.

The suicide doors are undoubtedly the special edition’s highlight, but the tweaks inside the cabin are also noteworthy. The full-length center console of the luxury sedan incorporates a table for rear passengers, along with two holders for a tablet or a notebook, and a wireless charging pad. Those sitting in the back can also use one of the two USB ports and a 110V power outlet, while the four-inch display provides them access to the climate control settings.

To make it worth your while, the Coach Door Edition also stands out compared to the regular Continental courtesy of its special badging on that massive rear center console. Illuminated rear-door sills made from aluminum along with a secured pass-through storage compartment and a rear-door-mounted umbrella round off the changes.

Lincoln is already accepting orders for the 2020 Continental Coach Door Edition and it will continue to do so until the end of the month. About 150 cars will be made, with customer deliveries scheduled to kick off next spring.