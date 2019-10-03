When Toyota unveiled the 2020 RAV4 TRD Off-Road, it left one nugget of information unannounced – pricing. We knew it’d require a noticeable premium over the entry-level offering, but thanks to a new report from Cars Direct today we now know the RAV4 TRD Off-Road will start at $36,300, including the $1,120 destination charge.

The RAV4 TRD Off-Road, unveiled earlier this year at the Chicago Auto Show, takes the Adventure trim and adds a host of off-road focused bits inside and out. The RAV4 TRD features a specially tuned suspension, tweaked coil springs, and reconfigured shocks. Bespoke Falken Wildpeak Trail tires provide grip, wrapping around lighter 18-inch matte black wheels. All-wheel drive is standard.

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road isn’t the most expensive RAV4 available. It is considerably more expensive than the entry-level LE trim that starts at $26,970. The most expensive one is the RAV4 Limited with all-wheel drive, which is $300 more expensive than the TRD Off-Road. It starts at $36,900, according to Cars Direct. The RAV4 Adventure is a $2,225 savings compared to the rugged RAV4 TRD.

The price premium for the RAV4 TRD Off-Road is for more than just a few suspension bits and tires. The trim comes with a dark front and rear lower fascias and has an exclusive two-tone color combo – Magnetic Gray Metallic with Ice Edge. Other colors that pair with Ice Edge include Midnight Black and Lunar Rock. Monotone colors include Super White or Ruby Flare Pearl.

Inside, TRD touches continue. There are unique trim pieces and red contrast stitching throughout. The front headrests wear the TRD logo as do the all-weather floor mats and rear cargo mat. Power comes from the same 203-horsepower (151-kilowatt) 2.5-liter engine that's available in other trims.