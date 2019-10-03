Subaru dropped the covers on its mildly refreshed 2020 Impreza in late August, and now we know how much the popular compact will cost in the States. You better be sitting down for this, because the Impreza’s base price jumps up by a whopping $100. Yes, we’re being sarcastic.

It’s not uncommon to see a small (or large) year-over-year increase for models that don’t receive a minor facelift. In the case of the Impreza, Subaru nipped and tucked the grille and headlights just a bit, with refined taillights on five-door models. There are new wheel options as well, and Ocean Blue Pearl joins the color palette as an optional exterior shade.

As for tech, the company’s EyeSight Driver Assist suite is now standard equipment on all Imprezas equipped with the CVT. That bundles automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, throttle management, lane departure warning, and lead vehicle start alert for an impressive bit of standard kit. If you upgrade to the Sport model, you’ll also get the SI-Drive powertrain performance management system. Available on all 2020 Impreza models is the new Rear Seat Reminder option, which alerts drivers to check the rear seat.

As mentioned, the Impreza’s starting price increases by just $100, to $18,695. Getting the extra standard equipment, however, requires the CVT in place of the manual transmission and that option bumps the price to $19,995. The next trim level is Premium with a starting price of $22,095 and a larger Starlink 6.5-inch infotainment system. Sport models start at $22,895 and come standard with a five-speed manual, and the Impreza line is topped out with the $25,795 Limited. Prices do not include $900 for destination and delivery charges.

Subaru says the new Impreza will arrive at U.S. dealers this month.