The interior a mix of black and gray. Blue accents add a bright contrast to the cabin.
The Lexus IS F Sport Blackline Special Edition is back for the 2020 model year, and the brand now expands the offering to the rear- and all-wheel-drive variants of the IS 350, in addition to the IS 300 F Sport like last year's version. As with the 2019 example of this special edition, Lexus is only bringing 900 of them to the United States.
The Blackline edition wears a Black Vapor Chrome finish for the front grille surround and mirror caps. The model rides on 18-inch split-spoke wheels in the same color. Buyers can select among Obsidian, Ultra White, and Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 exterior colors.
On the inside, the vehicles feature NuLuxe faux leather in a mix of black and gray, and there's Indigo Blue contrasting stitching. The color also appears on a colorful flourish on the door panels and glove box. A heated, wood steering wheel is also part of the package.
In addition, Lexus loads the Blackline Special Edition with amenities, like triple-beam LED headlights, navigation, and blind-spot monitoring. The vehicles also come with Lexus' SmartAccess card key, which allows access to the car while being small enough to fit in a wallet.
There are no powertrain changes. Buyers have the choice between a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 241 horsepower, a 3.5-liter V6 with 260 hp for the all-wheel drive IS 300, or a 3.5-liter V6 with 311 horsepower.
The Blackline Special Edition goes for $46,225 (including the $1,025 destination fee) for the rear-drive IS 300, $48,675 for the all-wheel-drive IS 300, $49,845 for the rear-drive IS 350, and $52,010 for the all-wheel-drive IS 350. They start arriving in American showrooms in November.
IS F SPORT BLACKLINE SPECIAL EDITION EXPANDS FOR 2020
OCTOBER 03, 2019
Now Available on IS 350 F SPORT RWD or AWD
Standard F SPORT Wheels with Black Vapor Chrome Finish
Indigo Blue Accented Heated Wood Steering Wheel
Unique Black NuLuxe Interior with Gray Accents and Indigo Blue Stitching
PLANO, Texas (October 3, 2019) – Providing IS F SPORT customers with a stylish new package that stands out from the crowd, Lexus is taking the Blackline Special Edition and expanding upon it for 2020. Limited to 900 total units, the 2020 IS F SPORT Blackline Special Edition will now be available in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive IS 350 F SPORT models, in addition to the IS 300 F SPORT RWD and AWD models.
The Blackline Special Edition turns down the lights on key exterior and interior parts to create a special edition IS package that stands out from the standard F SPORT models. Eyes will be drawn to the F SPORT 18-inch, split spoke wheels that feature a black vapor chrome finish. The stylish, smoky wheel treatment is complemented with a black chrome front grille surround along with black exterior mirrors. The IS F SPORT Blackline Special Edition will be available in three exterior colors that include Obsidian, Ultra White, and Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0.
The darkened theme continues as you step inside. Exclusive black-and-gray seats are featured throughout, which are accented with Indigo Blue stitching to provide a cool, subtle contrast on the knee pads, dash, and door trim. The driver will appreciate the Indigo Blue accents on the heated wood steering wheel, which is accompanied by Indigo Blue accents on the door switch panels and glove box.
Each IS 300 F SPORT and IS 350 F SPORT Blackline Special Edition will come equipped with triple-beam LED headlamps, Navigation System and Blind Spot Monitor. For 2020, IS F SPORT Special Edition models comes standard with the SmartAccess card key. Working much like a traditional key fob, the SmartAccess card key can conveniently fit in your wallet.
Rear-wheel drive versions of the IS 300 Blackline Special Edition are powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that sends up to 241 horsepower through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel drive version of the IS 300 Blackline Special Edition uses a 3.5-liter V6 with 260 hp and a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
Both the rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel drive versions of the IS 350 F SPORT Blackline Special Edition are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 311 horsepower, although the rear-wheel-drive version is paired with an eight-speed Sport Direct-Shift automatic transmission with paddle shifters while the all-wheel-drive version is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
The IS F SPORT Blackline Special Edition models will be limited to 900 total units and will be available in dealerships in November of this year. Manufacturer suggested retail pricing (MSRP) is as follows:
IS 300 F SPORT Blackline Special Edition RWD – $45,200*
IS 300 F SPORT Blackline Special Edition AWD – $47,650*
IS 350 F SPORT Blackline Special Edition RWD – $48,820*
IS 350 F SPORT Blackline Special Edition AWD – $50,985*
*Excludes Delivery, Processing, and Handling Fee of $1,025