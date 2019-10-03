The Lexus IS F Sport Blackline Special Edition is back for the 2020 model year, and the brand now expands the offering to the rear- and all-wheel-drive variants of the IS 350, in addition to the IS 300 F Sport like last year's version. As with the 2019 example of this special edition, Lexus is only bringing 900 of them to the United States.

The Blackline edition wears a Black Vapor Chrome finish for the front grille surround and mirror caps. The model rides on 18-inch split-spoke wheels in the same color. Buyers can select among Obsidian, Ultra White, and Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 exterior colors.

On the inside, the vehicles feature NuLuxe faux leather in a mix of black and gray, and there's Indigo Blue contrasting stitching. The color also appears on a colorful flourish on the door panels and glove box. A heated, wood steering wheel is also part of the package.

In addition, Lexus loads the Blackline Special Edition with amenities, like triple-beam LED headlights, navigation, and blind-spot monitoring. The vehicles also come with Lexus' SmartAccess card key, which allows access to the car while being small enough to fit in a wallet.

There are no powertrain changes. Buyers have the choice between a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 241 horsepower, a 3.5-liter V6 with 260 hp for the all-wheel drive IS 300, or a 3.5-liter V6 with 311 horsepower.

The Blackline Special Edition goes for $46,225 (including the $1,025 destination fee) for the rear-drive IS 300, $48,675 for the all-wheel-drive IS 300, $49,845 for the rear-drive IS 350, and $52,010 for the all-wheel-drive IS 350. They start arriving in American showrooms in November.