While they carry a similar price and both come from American automakers, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye are very different takes on what a performance car can be. The machine from the Bowtie aims to be a corner-carving track machine, but the Dodge attempts to be the king of the drag strip. For an idea of how these two models compare, check out this video from Throttle House that includes both a drag race and track battle.

Both of these American muscle machines are incredibly quick in a straight line. Despite the Redeye's prowess in the quarter-mile, the Camaro ZL1 1LE takes an early lead off the line in the drag race. The Challenger picks up speed later in the run and manages to catch its competitor before the end of the strip.

On the track, things are quite different. The drivers report that the Camaro can pull so much later g-force that it causes physical pain in the corners. The car isn't perfect, though, because the suspension is actually too stiff for this course, which causes a rough ride.

It's not that the Redeye handles poorly, but the Dodge doesn't have the razor-sharp corner-carving as the Chevy. The Challenger also has a softer ride on the track, which looks more comfortable than the Camaro but isn't quicker.

Keep watching until the end to watch timed laps for the Camaro and Challenger, and see how their times compare to other performance cars. Despite the straight line speed, it's fascinating to see how slow the Dodge is around this tight circuit. A Honda Civic Type R can beat a Redeye on this track.