It will race at the 2020 Rolex 24 in January.
We knew the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible was on the docket for the big ‘Vette event in Florida, but when the all-new C8.R race car came out we were caught completely by surprise. It was believed this car would appear later in the year or early next, but GM obviously had other plans.
To be fair, the race car is revealed, but we still don't know anything about it. Chevy pulled the covers off its latest winged wonder, but the automaker was slim on details. By that, we mean there are no details, save for what we can see. The rear is dominated by a massive diffuser, and there's plenty of new aero trickery up front, notably around the wheel arches.
There is one other thing we know. According to Corvette Racing on Twitter, the new racer will make its track debut at the 2020 Rolex24, which takes place in January at Daytona. Honestly, we can't wait to see this thing on the track.
As for what's lurking behind the driver, odds are good it's not a version of the 6.2-liter V8 found in the current production model. We captured a spy video of a C8.R turning laps last year, and the shriek is unlike anything we've heard from a Corvette. We're betting there's some variation of Cadillac's Blackwing twin-turbo DOHC V8 in there, and it's long been speculated that the mill will also power future C8 variants such as the Z06, and possibly a next-gen ZR1.
For now, we'll just have to settle for the live image featured above. If that's not enough, check out our 2020 Corvette Convertible gallery below to satisfy your daily C8 fix.
New Corvette race car will debut in both silver and yellow at Rolex 24 at Daytona in January
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — More than 60 years of racing heritage helped set the stage for the most important debut in Corvette’s racing history tonight, as Chevy’s first mid-engine GTLM race car - the Corvette C8.R - made its surprise debut alongside the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible at the Kennedy Space Center. The C8.R and Corvette Stingray represent a true technology transfer, taking lessons from the street straight to the track and vice versa.
“The C8.R is much more than just a race-tuned version of the 2020 Corvette Stingray. It’s a culmination of many years of testing and development between GM Design, Propulsion, Engineering and the Corvette Racing team,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports. “The collaboration between these teams has allowed us to take these vehicles’ performance to the next level, both on the street and the track.”
With its tremendous success on the track over the last 20 years, Corvette Racing has helped push the development, performance and popularity of Corvette’s top-line performance cars on race tracks across the world.
Since 1999, Corvette Racing has won 107 races – the most of any professional sports car team in North America - including 13 Team championships and 12 Driver and Manufacturer titles. In 2015, Corvette Racing became the first sports car team in 15 years win endurance racing’s Triple Crown - victories at Rolex 24 at Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans - in the same season.
The C8.R No. 4 car dons a new silver livery, inspired by the color of iconic Corvette concepts such as the 1973 Chevrolet Aerovette and the 1959 Corvette Stingray Racer. This car also features yellow accents.
Complementing the No. 4 vehicle is the No. 3 car which will feature a traditional yellow color scheme with silver accents that continues the lineage of the successful GTLM racing Corvettes of the past 20 years.
The C8.R will make its racing debut at Rolex 24 at Daytona in January 2020.