We knew the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible was on the docket for the big ‘Vette event in Florida, but when the all-new C8.R race car came out we were caught completely by surprise. It was believed this car would appear later in the year or early next, but GM obviously had other plans.

To be fair, the race car is revealed, but we still don't know anything about it. Chevy pulled the covers off its latest winged wonder, but the automaker was slim on details. By that, we mean there are no details, save for what we can see. The rear is dominated by a massive diffuser, and there's plenty of new aero trickery up front, notably around the wheel arches.

There is one other thing we know. According to Corvette Racing on Twitter, the new racer will make its track debut at the 2020 Rolex24, which takes place in January at Daytona. Honestly, we can't wait to see this thing on the track.

As for what's lurking behind the driver, odds are good it's not a version of the 6.2-liter V8 found in the current production model. We captured a spy video of a C8.R turning laps last year, and the shriek is unlike anything we've heard from a Corvette. We're betting there's some variation of Cadillac's Blackwing twin-turbo DOHC V8 in there, and it's long been speculated that the mill will also power future C8 variants such as the Z06, and possibly a next-gen ZR1.

For now, we'll just have to settle for the live image featured above. If that's not enough, check out our 2020 Corvette Convertible gallery below to satisfy your daily C8 fix.