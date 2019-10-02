Costco sells practically everything, including cars, but folks looking to take advantage of the warehouse club's discount if they're shopping for a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. The 'Vette and 2020 Silverado HD are the only Chevys excluded from the offer, according to Cars Direct. A vast selection of Buick, GMC, and Cadillac models are available, though.

The GM vehicles that people purchase from Costco come at a discounted price that's exclusive to the warehouse club's members. The buyer can apply any applicable GM incentives, too. Executive-level customers also get a $700 gift card, and Gold Star and Business members receive a $300 card.

According to Cars Direct, the 2019 Corvette is technically eligible for the Costco discount. However, the store doesn't list the model on its website. With a little extra effort, it appears possible to get the seventh-gen 'Vette at a discount, though.

The 2020 Corvette starts at $59,995 after the $1,095 destination fee. The mid-range 2LT trim is $66,200, and the range-topping 3LT goes for $70,850. Among the available options, the Z51 Performance pack adds $5,000 to the bottom line and includes items like an updated suspension, electronic limited-slip differential, bigger brakes, and revised aerodynamic parts.

Deliveries of the 2020 Corvette haven't started yet, but the first of them should be on sale before the end of the year. In addition, the Corvette Convertible is on the way and debuting very soon. Pricing and availability for the droptop are still a mystery but look for deliveries to begin in 2020.