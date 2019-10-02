A new spy video catches Mercedes-Benz developing the upcoming EQB electric crossover. The white prototype only wears camouflage at the front and rear, while leaving the rest of the body is unconcealed.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQB spy photos

12 Photos

The EQB will be the electrified version of the recently launched Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class. Like the brand's other forthcoming products in the EQ sub-brand, the company revises the front and rear to differentiate the look from the combustion-powered versions. The changes include removing the openings in the grille to create a smoother face and altering the headlights. There are also different wheels with fairings around the rim that at least appear more aerodynamic. At the back, a redesigned bumper no longer needs to incorporate space for an exhaust pipe.

The EQB will slot below the EQC in Mercedes' electric lineup. The boxy EV's powertrain will potentially be the same as the EQA concept. That model packs an electric motor on each axle and produces over 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 368 pound-feet (499 Newton-meters) of torque. A 60-kilowatt-hour battery provides the juice for this setup. Rumors suggest a range of 310 miles (500 kilometers).

Mercedes has already confirmed plans to launch the EQB in the United States in 2021. Judging by these photos, development is essentially complete. A European debut could happen first, and then the boxy, electric crossover would go on sale in America.

The EQ sub-brand will grow quickly in the coming years. The EQE and EQS will expand the range into the premium sedan market. There will also be the EQA in the compact segment.