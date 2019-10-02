Head on over to Audi USA’s website in the “SUVs & Wagons” section and the only wagon you’ll find there is the 2019 A4 Allroad priced from $45,700. If you need something bigger and more luxurious for which you’d be willing to pay a premium, then we’ve got something interesting you might want to hear. No, we’re not talking about the new RS6 Avant as that’s old news since the super wagon was announced for the U.S. market back in August.

Reports published by Automobile Magazine and Motor Trend are indicating the A6 Allroad will be making a return to the U.S. While a final decision has yet to be taken, an official confirmation is expected to be made soon. The new reports follow a similar story published by Car and Driver at the beginning of June, so there are reasons to believe the rugged wagon will indeed be making a return to the U.S. after many years of absence. The A6 Allroad has already landed in North America taking into account Audi Canada will be selling the lifted long-roof family hauler.

Gallery: 2020 Audi A6 Allroad Quattro

28 Photos

The latest-generation A6 Allroad is a recent addition to Audi’s global lineup as it debuted about four months ago with the usual rugged wagon traits: standard all-wheel drive, increased ground clearance, plastic body cladding, and other familiar Allroad traits. Europeans can have it with a choice of three V6 TDI 3.0-liter diesel engines, but a potential U.S.-spec variant would likely rely exclusively on a gasoline mill.

The same reports are suggesting the recently unveiled RS Q3 is also being seriously considered by Audi USA, but executives are waiting to see how the regular Q3 will perform in terms of sales. The fancier RS Q3 Sportback will remain a forbidden fruit, while RS Q5 and RS Q7 models are not on the agenda for any market.

Unveiled just a few hours ago, the 2020 RS4 Avant facelift sadly won’t make the trip to the U.S. according to the two reports. The same thing can be said about the A1 supermini and the Q2 baby crossover as these are considered too small, while the RS Q8 is expected to debut as early as next month at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.