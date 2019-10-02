With Winnebago, we’re used to seeing large motorhomes or travel trailers. At the recent Elkhart Open House, the storied manufacturer dropped something of a smallish-surprise for the vanlife crowd. Say hello to the Solis, a B Class van that’s the first-ever pop-top camper from Winnebago.

The new offering is built on the popular Ram ProMaster chassis, and it’s designed to accommodate four adults for camping adventures. That is, it has sleeping accommodations for four, but when equipped with a sleeper sofa, the Solis has belted seats for six passengers. Standard accommodations include a pair of belted seats behind the driver and passenger seats, the latter of which can rotate to create a small dining area.

The fiberglass pop-top is what really sets this Winnebago apart from its siblings. It’s mounted on gas springs and accessed via a removable ladder at the front of the van, and when raised it creates a loft that sleeps two adults. A Murphy bed mounted in the rear of the Solis holds station as the second bed-for-two, mounted to the driver’s side wall with another modular table beneath that can function as extra kitchen counter space, or a small workstation.

Gallery: Winnebago Solis Class B Camper

17 Photos

Speaking of the kitchen, the Solis features a refrigerator powered by a 12-volt compressor, along with a two-burner stove and full sink that has a trick water recirculation feature. When you need hot water, turn a knob beneath the sink and a pump recirculates cool water already in the system. Hot water takes its place so it's there as soon as you turn on the tap, thus reducing gray water. Across from the kitchen is a full bathroom with shower, cassette toilet, and built-in heat vents that can help dry items like wet clothing. A standard-issue 220-watt solar panel helps generate off-grid power.

As for specifics on water and power capacity, Winnebago hasn’t yet released official data. However, we are told that pricing for the Solis starts at $100,667, and it will be available in 2020.