Expanding its already impressive M portfolio, BMW today introduces two new additions to the performance range: The X5 M and X6 M, both with an optional Competition spec. Based on the third iteration of the X5 and X6, the M and M Competition models offer more luxury, more style, more tech, and of course, more horsepower than the standard SUVs on which they're based.

Both the X5 M and X6 M use the same twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 and an xDrive all-wheel-drive system. In the standard M variants, power is a hearty 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. That's an increase of 33 hp (25 kW) over the outgoing M models, allowing for a 60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometers per hour) sprint of 3.8 seconds. But the M Competition model pumps up the power even more.

Using the same twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition produce 617 hp (460 kW) at full tilt. Though, the same 553 lb-ft of torque from the traditional M variants carries over. Paired to a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission (same as the standard M models), the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition can sprint to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds and on to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kmh).

Opt for the extra M Driver's package, though, and that increases the top speed figure to 177 mph (285 mph). Buyers who choose the package also get an instant invite to one of BMW's Performance Center Driving Schools for driver training so they can cope with all that newfound speed.

But speed isn't the only thing that separates these new M models from their traditional counterparts. BMW and M engineers reworked the suspension, giving these models an adaptive M suspension setup and with Active Roll Stabilization standard (both M and M Competition). The brakes are larger too – 395-millimeter front disks with fixed six-piston calipers and 380-millimeters rear disks – and both the X5 M and X6 M ride on new 21-inch M Sport wheels. Buyers also select three different driving modes from behind the wheel: Comfort, Sport, and Sport Plus.

BMW upgraded both the exterior and interior with M elements, including trim-specific kidney grilles, aerodynamic side mirrors, and larger vents, as well as unique M-colored stitching, illuminated door sills and unique knee padding inside. Of course, like the standard X5 and X6, the M models also adopt BMW's Live Cockpit Professional with the latest version of the iDrive infotainment system. The center screen stretches to a whopping 12.3 inches.

There's plenty more on the options list that buyers can peruse when these two hot crossovers go on sale in the spring of 2020. The base X5 M costs $105,100 to start, while the more powerful X5 M Competition model asks $114,100 (not including the $995 destination fee). The X6 M is a bit pricier, starting at $108,600 for the entry-level model, and $117,600 for the Competition version.