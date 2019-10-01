Hennessey Performance, the Texas-based tuner known for cranking out high amounts of horsepower from a variety of makes and models, unveiled the Venom F5 in 2017, a successor to the Hennessey Venom GT. The development has been ongoing, but the tuner has reached a remarkable milestone. The company announced the Venom F5’s engine, a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8, would produce 1,817 horsepower (1,354 kilowatts) and 1,193 pound-feet (1,617 Newton-meters) of torque. Bugatti better watch out.

Everything about the engine is overbuilt, according to company founder John Hennessey in the behind-the-scenes video above. The mill uses lightweight engine components, too, such as the crankshaft, pistons, connective rods, and the engine block itself. Other heavy-duty powertrain pieces include the billet aluminum intake manifold, billet steel hydraulic roller camshaft, stainless steel shaft-mounted rocker arms, billet dry sump oil system, and more.

The engine incorporates a unique manifold design that, according to the company, places the intercooler between the plenum and cylinder heads. This lowers the inlet air temperatures from the turbochargers as it goes into the combustion chamber, which results in greater air density and overall greater power efficiency. This helps the engine produces its high power figures with the mill offering over 1,000 lb-ft (1,355 Nm) of torque from 2,000 to 8,000 rpm.

With a curb weight of fewer than 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms), Hennessey’s Venom F5 is shaping up to be a potent hypercar that has Bugatti’s record-setting top speed in its sights. Now that Hennessey has made the F5’s power figures official, they provide context for Hennessey’s earlier claims the 300-plus mph (482-plus kph) Bugatti Chiron Longtail had to have had more power than the reported 1,578 horsepower (1,176 kilowatts). Breaking the 300-mph barrier is Hennessey's goal. And it looks like it will need 1,817 hp to achieve it. Testing begins later this year.