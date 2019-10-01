The Ford Super Duty Tremor is the Blue Oval's rugged offering for folks looking for a bigger, rugged truck. A new video from TFLoffroad highlights the sound from the brawny pickup's available 7.3-liter V8. It makes a subdued, yet muscular note from the exhaust. The noise is still throaty from the driver's seat but isn't as loud.

Gallery: 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty with Tremor Off-Road Package

The Tremor package is an option for the XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum trims for the F-250 and F-350. Ticking this box gets buyers equipment like 35-inch all-terrain tires that Ford touts as the “largest tires fitted to a heavy-duty pickup,” and they wrap around 18-inch matte black wheels. There's also a two-inch suspension lift and revised air dam that's shorter to increase the ground clearance to 10.8 inches (27.4 centimeters). For added traction, there's a Dana limited-slip front differential at the front and electronic-locking rear differential. Skid plates protect vital mechanical components, and power running boards make getting into the cabin a little easier.

The 7.3-liter V8 in this video is a new addition to 2020 Super Duty range, and the powerplant offers 430 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 475 pound-feet (644 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through a 10-speed automatic.

The Tremor is also available with the 6.7-liter PowerStroke diesel. This newly updated powerplant produces 475 hp (354 kW) and 1,050 lb-ft (1,423 Nm) of torque and uses the 10-speed automatic.

Ford hasn't yet released full pricing details for the 2020 Super Duty, including how much the Tremor package adds to the truck's bottom line. Look for the Blue Oval to announce that info before the end of the year.