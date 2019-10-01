Matt Farah can’t tell you anything about the way the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 drives until October 16th, but he can show you how the C8 Corvette handles. The man behind The Smoking Tire recently posted a video of the mid-engined monster taking to the track as part of testing for Road & Track’s Performance Car of the Year award.

Predictably, it looks like a hell of a good time. Farah acknowledges that he's “not romping on it” in the video, as it’s a recording of his first-time-ever “driving the car at all.” Still, that doesn’t stop him from winding the car’s 6.2-liter V8 engine on the tarmac of Thunderhill Raceway Park.

Dubbed LT2, the mid-mounted small-block V8 sounds angrier than a swarm of agitated bees as Farah putts the Corvette around the track and taps at the paddle shifters that allow him to swap between the dual-clutch gearbox’s eight cogs. This red ‘Vette also sports the $5,000 Z51 Performance package, which adds stickier tires, suspension revisions, larger front and rear brake rotors, a rear-mounted radiator, an electronic limited-slip differential, a rear spoiler, and a performance exhaust system that adds five horses to the power supply, resulting in a total of 495 horsepower.

Of course, we can’t wait to hear how much of a hoot the C8 Corvette is to drive from Farah himself. October 16th can’t come quickly enough.