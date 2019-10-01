Hide press release Show press release

Suzuki Announces Exhibits for the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019

Suzuki Motor Corporation announces its exhibits for the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 (organised by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association), which will be held from 24 October to 4 November 2019 (open to the public from 25 October) at the Tokyo Big Sight and the surrounding Odaiba area.

The theme for the Suzuki booth this year is “WAKU WAKU SWITCH for EVERYONE: Excitement for you, excitement for everyone”. Suzuki has been making efforts to create truly valuable products of automobiles, motorcycles, motorised wheelchairs, and outboard motors that delight customers. Suzuki, as the brand celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2020, will introduce our initiatives in development of products and technologies for opening up a “big future” toward the next 100 years.

The Suzuki booth will exhibit in a way that lines up our technologies as an overall mobility brand. The exhibits will include WAKU SPO, a personal compact PHEV; HANARE, an autonomous driving mobile room; HUSTLER CONCEPT, a mini crossover wagon; and GIXXER SF 250, an on-road sport motorcycle with newly-developed oil-cooled engine. The booth will also have a Suzuki accessories shop imitating an open-air mini truck market using Super Carry mini truck.

Main Exhibits

Automobiles

<Reference Exhibit>

WAKU SPO: a personal compact PHEV that everyone can share fun and excitement, anywhere, anytime

With this one car, the family can share fun and excitement across generations, for daily use as well as for pleasure.

Within a compact A segment body, a WAKU WAKU switch is installed to switch its body shape, front mask, and content shown on the dashboard. It proposes a sharable future “small car” that can transform to meet each and everyone’s fun and excitement.

<Reference Exhibit>

HANARE: an autonomous driving mobile room where everyone can use transportation time and comfortable space effectively

Even in the face of an automated and efficiency-centric future based on advanced robotics and AI (artificial intelligence), HANARE prioritises human values of “personal connection” and “personal preferences”. It is an autonomous driving car that proposes new delight in owning a car.

By traveling in a comfortable interior space much like a detached cottage (“hanare” in Japanese), it proposes the fun and excitement of a car besides driving.

In a future with further diversification of lifestyles, it will meet various usages and scenes by switching to each and everyone’s excitement.

<Reference Exhibit>

HUSTLER CONCEPT: a mini crossover wagon that lets you have more fun and excitement

A Hustler concept model bringing even more fun, with styling that pursues functionality fused with individualistic character that has pioneered new frontiers.

“With this car, I can have more fun”

“With this car, every day will be more exciting”

It proposes a car that brings even more excitement, from everyday life to leisure scenes.

<Reference Exhibit>

HUSTLER CONCEPT: An urban-outdoor design to enjoy outdoor styling in everyday life

A concept model that has highlighted the Hustler’s characteristics of “a playful minicar”, “colourful and stylish”, and “fun and exciting”, with added “toughness” and “strength”.

By featuring colouring that lifts your spirits, decals and roof wrapping that add a fashionable accent, as well as a roof rack that expresses playfulness, it proposes a fashionable urban outdoor style you will enjoy anywhere you go, whether driving around town or heading to the great outdoors.

<Reference Exhibit>

The Every go-anywhere baby room - in collaboration with Combi: a mini commercial vehicle handy for childrearing or in the event of natural disasters

A concept model based on Every mini commercial vehicle, which was developed in collaboration with the baby product brand Combi Corporation.

As a mini commercial vehicle which plays a role in society, it proposes a car that provides room for changing diapers and breast-feeding at ease, such as in outdoor events or in shelters upon natural disasters.

<Other Production Models>

Compact cars:

XBEE, Solio Bandit, Escudo (called the Vitara in markets outside Japan), Jimny Sierra (called the Jimny in markets outside Japan), Swift Sport, and SX4 S-CROSS

Minicars:

Spacia Gear, Spacia Custom, Jimny, Alto, WagonR, and Super Carry

Automobiles to be displayed in booth: 19 units

Motorcycles

<Reference Exhibit>

GIXXER SF 250: a fully-faired sport motorcycle with newly-developed oil-cooled engine

An on-road sport motorcycle featuring sporty design and powerful acceleration while realising superior fuel efficiency.

With newly-developed oil-cooled engine which was once adopted for "Feel Free Go!" concept model displayed at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show 2015.

<Reference Exhibit>

GIXXER 250: a naked motorcycle with newly-developed oil-cooled engine

An on-road sport naked model featuring cool styling design and powerful acceleration without sacrificing superior fuel efficiency.

With newly-developed oil-cooled engine which was once adopted for "Feel Free Go!" concept model exhibited at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show 2015.

<Reference Exhibit>

GSX-RR: MotoGP machine

GSX-RR, Suzuki's state-of-the-art MotoGP machine, of those new technologies, proven by its extreme performance in the FIM's world's premier motorcycle racing series, are adopted to the GSX-R1000 and other production models.

<Other Production Models>

KATANA, GSX-R1000R ABS, SV650X ABS, and V-Strom 250 ABS

Motorcycles to be displayed in booth: 8 units

Other Exhibits

<Outboard Motors>

3 units

DF350A (cutaway model), DF325A, and DF300B

<Motorised Wheelchair>

1 unit

ET4D