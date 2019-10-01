Side-by-side off-road vehicles offer the advantage of being smaller than pickup trucks or SUVs so the rugged, pint-sized machines can access parts of the forest that the bigger models can't. If you're looking to go camping deep in the woods, then check out the Can-Am Defender Pro Concept that adds a place to sleep to the rig's many abilities. TFLoffroad checks it out in this video.

Mechanically, this is a standard Can-Am Defender Pro, but the company loads the concept with camping goodies. There's a tent on a custom rack above the cargo bed, and a spot on the side of its rack for attaching a gas can and extra storage. If you want a different way of getting around, then a bike rack holds two cycles on the back of the side-by-side. There's also an extendable awning for getting some shade. A roof rack above the passenger compartment provides even more storage space for gear.

The Defender Pro has room for three passengers on the bench seat and a six-foot-long (182.9-centimeter) cargo bed behind them. The space has a 1,000-pound (454-kilogram) payload capacity, except the version in California where the figure falls to 600 pounds (272.2 kilograms). Power comes from a 1.0-liter V-twin engine making 82 horsepower (61 kilowatts) and 69 pound-feet (94 Newton-meters) of torque.

With this setup, a person could load the Defender with a weekend's worth of camping gear and have a fun, wilderness adventure. With a low-range selection for the transmission and part-time four-wheel drive with an auto-locking front differential, folks should be able to get deep into the wilderness to find a spot to sleep.