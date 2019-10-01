It was about three years ago when Ford announced plans to dust off the “Bronco” name for a new off-roader, but it’s October 2019 and yet we still don’t know for sure when exactly the Jeep Wrangler competitor will see the light of day. The sixth-generation model is slated to go on sale for the 2021 model year, and now we might have an idea regarding the reveal date.

According to the good folks over at The Fast Lane Truck, Ford has plans to unveil the resurrected Bronco as early as the second half of November. That could mean we’ll see it in the metal at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which is scheduled to open its doors for the press on the 18th of the month. Could that be the precise date when the wraps will finally come off the Bronco? Time will tell.

The unconfirmed piece of juicy information has apparently been leaked by several people who attended dealer meetings organized by the Blue Oval company. The same people told TFLT the smaller Escape-based “baby Bronco” will indeed go by the name of “Bronco Sport” as per a report published back in August.

If you have the time to go through the entire video, the guys also briefly detail all of the recent patents that have emerged onto the Internet. Goodies like removable doors, a retractable roof, and an interchangeable grille area all mentioned in the video, but it remains to be seen which of these nifty features are actually linked to the 2021 Bronco.

On a related note, the Mustang-inspired electric SUV with over 300 miles of range was also featured during those dealer meetings, which isn’t all that surprising since the EV will be launched in 2020. Interestingly, it is believed you’ll be able to charge it at a Ford dealer.

As for the next-generation F-150, TFLT has learned the new workhorse will get a digital instrument cluster and improved technology as standard across the range, with the exception of the base model. They go on to mention there will be a touchscreen for the infotainment system similar to what the 2020 Explorer has, and you might remember a Bloomberg report from last month saying the size would increase dramatically.