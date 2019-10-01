With a starting price of $58,900, or $59,995 after the $1,095 destination fee, the new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 is just $3,000 more expensive than the outgoing model. Even the base version of the mid-engined supercar offers standard eight-way power GT1 seats wrapped in Mulan leather, a proximity key, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and much more. Upgrade to the 2LT trim, which starts at $67,295, and you’ll also get heated and ventilated front seats, upgraded 14-speaker Bose audio system, a head-up display, memory driver and passenger seats, and navigation.

This brings us to the range-topping 3LT variant, which kicks off at $71,945. The same guy who detailed the 1LT and 2LT last month now has a new video on YouTube, which provides a walkaround tour of the 3LT. Some of the interior touches the flagship model gets are several carbon fiber decorations, as well as microfiber inserts for the seats, door panels, and pillars. The entire dashboard is wrapped in high-quality natural leather and customers can also choose from a total of 13 exterior colors. The GT2 seats are standard.

The six-minute video details two different Corvette 3LTs – one finished in orange and one in white with contrasting black and white blue interior. The second example has brushed aluminum interior trim package and actually features fewer options than the first one. If you want performance upgrades, however, you’ll have to pay $5,000 over the price of the car for the Z51 Performance Package, which adds a performance exhaust system, electronic limited-slip differential, improved cooling, Brembo brakes, front brake cooling inlets, and more. The pack even adds power, taking the 6.2-liter V8 engine’s peak output to 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque.