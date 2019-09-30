There’s no question that in 2019, attention on Motown muscle has primarily fallen to the Mustang Shelby GT500. That’s not to say Dodge hasn’t stepped in with new special-edition Challenger models, not to mention the 797-horsepower (594-kilowatt) Redeye. Lost in this 700-plus horsepower war is the 2019 Camaro ZL1 1LE, which also made news this year for gaining a 10-speed automatic transmission option. That’s not quite as glamorous has chucking out massive horsepower, but this track-focused Camaro still brings 650 hp (485-kW) to the party.

In regular guise, the ZL1 can nip at the 200-mph barrier but the extra aero slows the 1LE to a listed top speed of just 190 mph when equipped with the six-speed manual transmission. That’s exactly what we have in this brand-new video from Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Florida. If it looks familiar, that’s because we saw this same car do a half-mile acceleration run in early August, where it managed an impressive 142 mph. This time around, however, the big ‘Maro is using every bit of the massive 2.7-mile runway for a flat-out speed run.

According to the video, the full-course assault took place on the same day as the half-mile run. Weather conditions were warm with afternoon humidity a surprisingly low 62 percent – not bad for the Florida coastline. Ordinarily we’d wax poetic about the brilliant V8 sound emanating from the Camaro’s supercharged LT4 engine, but this time around the in-car camera only registers road and wind noise. The telemetry seems a bit off as well, as the speedometer makes odd pauses and jumps throughout the run.

However, it’s the end result that we’re interested in, and that’s where the Camaro seems to disappoint just a bit. Odd speedo jumps aside, the ZL1 makes steady progress until 167 mph, at which point the needle ticks upwards very slowly until settling at 178, which is what we see as it crosses the line.

That’s a far cry from 190, but it's not like 178 is slow. And lest we forget, the aero package on the 1LE lets it lap the Nürburgring in seven minutes, 16 seconds. All in all, chopping a few mph off the top end for serious bite in the corners seems like a fair trade-off to use.