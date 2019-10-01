The 2020 Toyota C-HR may not look dramatically different, but the subcompact crossover is getting updated for the upcoming model year. The honeycomb grille, headlights, and front bumper and spoiler are all brand new. The fog lights now live in the side vents, the LE trim gets unique 17-inch wheels the Limited grade gets 18-inch wheels), and the entire C-HR range comes with standard LED headlights.

Colors like Blizzard Pearl, Blue Eclipse Metallic, Magnetic Grey Metallic, Black Sand Pearl, and Silver Metallic Knockout carry over. But Toyota also added two new optional colors to the C-HR palette: Supersonic Red and Hot Lava Orange. Both of those hues are available with a black roof only.

More adventurous C-HR buyers can option the new silver roof that’s available on the standard Black Sand Pearl paint and available for the first time this year. Fans of the current model’s white roof, though, will be sorely disappointed – Toyota has discontinued the option entirely for 2020.

The interior gets a new standard gray headliner, which designers say helps improve the airiness of the cabin, as well as a black leather seating option. The range-topping XLE, meanwhile, adopts a new black sport fabric with blue accents and stitching. While the previous C-HR featured Apple CarPlay, the 2020 model also adds Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility to the 8.0-inch touchscreen.

What doesn't change is the powertrain. The same naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 144 horsepower (107 kilowatts) and 139 pound-feet (188 Newton-meters) carries over. It's paired to a continuously variable transmission with a simulated seven-speed sequential-shift feature. The 2020 Toyota C-HR returns an EPA-rated 27 miles per gallon city, 31 highway, and 29 combined.

The 2020 Toyota C-HR Limited starts at $26,350, and the entire range gets a $150 increase across the board. The new-and-improved Toyota C-HR goes on sale at the end of October.