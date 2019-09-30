When Chevy announced the 2020 Corvette C8 would cost under $60,000, there was plenty of skepticism to go around. We all knew that’d be the car’s base price, and that it’d just squeak under the arbitrary figure. The Corvette comes in more than one trim, and the automaker has a host of options and packages available, too. The Corvette 1LT is the base offering with the 2LT trim one step above that. We’ve already seen a video detailing the 1LT’s standard features and equipment, and now there’s another video diving into what the 2LT has to offer.

The Corvette 2LT video above heads straight to the trim’s additional standard features, which you don’t get with the 1LT. Many of the features are creature comforts – heated and ventilated front seats, upgraded 14-speaker Bose audio system, a head-up display, memory driver and passenger seats, navigation, upgraded digital rear-view mirror, forward-facing camera, power-folding mirrors, performance data recorder, and a few more. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring and rear-cross-traffic alert. The 2LT starts at $66,200, minus the $1,095 destination charge.

The 2LT trim certainly adds more features; however, it does nothing to the powertrain. That requires the $5,000 Z51 Performance Package that adds a performance exhaust, electronic limited-slip differential, improved cooling, Brembo brakes, front brake cooling inlets, and more. The Z51 pack adds power, too, taking the 6.2-liter V8 engine from 490 horsepower (365 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque to 495 hp (369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of twist.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Seeing a trim-by-trim breakdown of what each Corvette trim offers is really neat. Often, automakers parade the top-tier trim when presenting a new vehicle, and that’s where a lot of the focus is spent. However, not everyone buys those top-dollar trims. Instead, people pick a middle-of-the-road trim, add feature options and packages, and call it a day. This video gives you a good idea of what one could get with a bare-bones Corvette 2LT. Add the Z51 Performance Package, and you have a compelling performance car for around $70,000. It’s not cheap, but it is less expensive than its rivals.