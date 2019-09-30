The Subaru Outback can be a versatile four-season daily driver, family hauler, and light off-roader. A video reveals that the high-riding wagon can be a motorhome, too, after some serious customization. There's enough room to handle the gear for a woman's six-month climbing trip, her 80-pound dog, and a place to sleep at night.

The customizers fit a lot of stuff in a small area. A drawer slides out to reveal a cooking area, including a Coleman cooktop. Another four-foot-long drawer has lots of storage for her climbing gear. Removable dividers make the space customizable to the owner's needs. There's also a tiny refrigerator for keeping a few things cool. Cabinets deeper into the passenger space, include a spot for charging a laptop.

The Outback has a hidden spot underneath the cargo area that hides the spare tire. For this build, the area now conceals an auxiliary battery and some of the wiring for the roof-mounted solar panel. The extra wheel now sits on the roof rack.

The result of all this work is an impressive use of space. With the addition of a foam mattress and some blankets, this really is a vehicle that someone could live out of – at least in the short term. The major limitations are the lack of bathroom and relatively small water tank. Although given the Outback's size, there's no way to incorporate these elements.

Gallery: 2020 Subaru Outback: First Drive

184 Photos

Subaru recently launched a new generation of the Outback for the 2020 model year (gallery above). While the styling is similar, the big change is the addition of an optional 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four-cylinder engine that offers 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and 277 pound-feet (376 Newton-meters) of torque.