FCA Slapped With $40 Million Fine By SEC For Inflating Sales Figures

Back in 2016, the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) started an investigation over Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ misleading sales reports. Now, more than three years later, the automaker has agreed to pay $40 million to settle the charges imposed by SEC.

For those of you unfamiliar with the case, here’s the short version of the story. Between 2012 and 2016, FCA issued incorrect reports on its new car sales falsely touting a streak of uninterrupted monthly year-over-year sales growth. These numbers were considered key factors that indicate the company’s competitive position. However, in fact, the growth streak had been broken in September 2013.

“New vehicle sales figures provide investors insight into the demand for an automaker’s products, a key factor in assessing the company’s performance,” Antonia Chion, Associate Director in the Division of Enforcement, explains. “This case underscores the need for companies to truthfully disclose their key performance indicators.”

According to SEC’s findings, FCA even paid dealers to report fake vehicle sales and maintain a database of actual but unreported sales. The manufacturer’s employees often referred this to as a “cookie jar,” from where dealers took old sales as if they had just occurred in months when the growth streak would have ended.

This is considered a vulgar violation of the antifraud provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as well as the reporting, books and records, and internal accounting controls provisions of the Exchange Act.