The Mercedes SL defined the way sports cars were made and after 6 generations continues to impact car design. The SL became a legend as soon as it debuted during the 1952 racing season where it won 4 races in 5 entrys. The product cars that followed became legends in their own right developing into aspirational cars coveted by all car enthusiasts.

Our friends over at Budget Direct Car Insurance took a look the SL's interiors to see just how much has changed across all six generations. As it turns out over 50 years of innovation changes quite a lot. There may be screens and automatic transmissions now but the star on the center of the wheel remains the same.