To keep strong sales number for the aging GMC Yukon, GMC is now offering a 12 percent price cut. This massive discount can result in up to $10,000 worth of savings depending on the trim level purchased. Is a significant discount like this enough to keep the Yukon relevant?

GMC is unfortunately only offering this 12% pricing incentive to current GM vehicle owners or lessees. Non-GM customers looking to get in on the action might be able to squeak out a great deal, however, the formal language surrounding this deal is only applicable to current GM customers.

A 12% pricing reduction has huge implications across the Yukon’s six trim levels. For example, the most affordable Yukon SLE starts at $50,895 which results in a pricing reduction of $6,107. Move up to the most expensive Yukon Denali XL which runs a starting price of $70,795 and you’ll save $8,495. Once you start adding options it’s all too easy to get a Yukon priced over $100,000.

The GMC Yukon slots above the Chevy Suburban but below the more luxurious Cadillac Escalade. The spacious Yukon offers many of the luxury features found in the more expensive Escalade while keeping the price closer to the more affordable Suburban.

Thanks to its classic body-on-frame construction the GMC Yukon is a true SUV driving experience. Its trucklike construction makes the Yukon a very stout performer with the ability to tow up to 8,400lbs depending on the options selected. The Yukon is also available with a 6.2-liter V8 giving it plenty of power to haul a family and tow a boat at the same time.

The next generation 2020 Suburban, Yukon, and Escalade are on their way, so if you’re not looking for a deal but prefer to have the latest tech it may be worth waiting a few months. Thanks to GM's investment is a factory the specializes in body-on-frame SUVs we expect the 12th generation of the Suburban and its siblings to keep the American SUV tradition alive.





