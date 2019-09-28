For the lucky few, having a huge collection of cars can be a blessing and a curse. Sure, you'll be spoilt for choice, and chances are you've lovingly selected each model, but how often do you actually get to enjoy each vehicle? For the rest of us, having at least two cars can be a luxury. But what if you could only choose from two cars but have a significant amount of money lying around? Wouldn't a 2020 Audi R8 and a 2020 Audi RS 6 Avant be an excellent pairing?

In a video uploaded by Automann-TV, a YouTube channel dedicated to testing out anything automotive, we are taken on a quick tour of their recently delivered 600 horsepower 2020 Audi R8 V10, what seems to be the last hurrah of the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 for the German manufacturer. Finished in Kemora Grey, this Audi R8 V10 was specced nicely, with blacked out badging, wheels, and other exterior trim pieces; definitely classy and not over-the-top. There's a splash of color on the inside thanks to the red interior, and the special leather steering wheel is gorgeous to look at. So, you have a gorgeous and fast car for the weekends, car meets, or track days. How about something for the family?

Parked outside of the dealership right next to the R8 is a 2020 Audi RS6 Avant, which has been confirmed to be coming to the USA later next year. Under the hood is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine good for 591 horsepower, and it also happens to be specced in Nardo Grey with the optional Black Optic Package to further accentuate that this is no ordinary wagon.

If the width didn't give it away, this is a car that you could sorta justify to the missus; just tell her it's just an A6 with bigger wheels. She'll believe you, we promise.