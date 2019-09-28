Lexus has just announced an additional member of the 2020 NX 300 crossover family, and it happens to be the most sinister looking Lexus SUV we've seen so far. Called the Black Line Special Edition, it turns the angular and edgy looking NX 300 into a road going stealth fighter. Okay, so it may not be as awesome as a jet, but it does look more mysterious thanks to a liberal use of blacked out elements, and it seems to cater to those who think the F Sport variant and trim pieces aren't for them.

To start, the NX 300 Black Line Edition doesn't actually come completely in black, you have a choice of three colors: Eminent White Pearl, Nebula Gray Pearl, or Matador Red Mica; all of which look pretty smart. Then comes the actual blacked out treatment in the form of the dark grille framed by a black surround and black fog lamp housing along with black exterior mirrors. Then there are the totally-not-black 18-inch bronze finished wheels with body colored over fenders. I'm still on the fence about the color choice of the wheels, maybe a black/silver combo would've worked better? The body-colored fenders are a nice touch, however.

The bronze theme continues on the inside, with stitching on the seats, center console, door trim, and floormats. Additionally, you also get a black headliner, heated and ventilated front seats with memory function, and a heated steering wheel. All those little additions above build upon the Premium Package that already offers things like a power moonroof and auto-dimming mirrors.

The 2020 NX 300 Black Line Special Edition will be available in dealerships by November of 2019, and will be limited to just 2,000 units. This special edition can be had in front-wheel or all-wheel drive, and is priced at $44,710 for the former, and $46,110 for the latter. These prices do not include any processing or delivery fees.