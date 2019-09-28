When Chevrolet officially revealed the Corvette Stingray C8, one of its many selling points is its relatively affordable price tag. Things just got more interesting when Chevy confirmed the pricing, which starts at $58,900, or $59,995 the $1,095 destination fee. With that, the mid-engined sports car is just $3,000 more expensive than its outgoing predecessor.

But what can you get from that price? That's the question that everyone who's considering to buy the Corvette at its entry-level 1LT trim. While all this information is available on paper, Youtube's Chevy Dude has got a closer look at the base 2020 Corvette 1LT for a detailed walkaround video.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

107 Photos

Just a quick recap, the base Corvette 1LT has all the bases covered in terms of convenience and tech features. At the price, you'll already get an eight-way power GT1 seats wrapped in Mulan leather, a proximity key, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with power tilt and telescoping functions, a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

You'll notice, however, that the base 1LT doesn't have blind spot monitors and power-folding side mirrors, so those two are among the things you'll turn a blind eye on.

Now, at the price, you'll also get the 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 490 horsepower (360 kiloWatts) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque, sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. This powertrain setup allows your sub-$60,000 sports car to reach 194 miles per hour and do a 0-60 run in under three seconds.