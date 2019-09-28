By now, it’s safe to assume we’ve all seen videos of people blasting the interior of their car with water, seemingly oblivious to the fact that water and electricity don’t mix. If you’re like us, you may have wondered if the clips were even real, or just staged. Would the car even start after such a soaking of its electronics? The Garage 54 team had the same questions, and they’re back with another automotive stress-test to discover the truth. This time the subject of the experiment isn’t a Lada, but a 1997 Nissan that’s seen better days. Still, it runs and apparently it has some Lada parts under the hood, so all is well with the Universe.

We’re going to gloss over the beginning of the clip where the car appears to be held stationary by a passenger headrest stuffed under the rear wheel, and jump right to the good part. Nothing is held back in this attempt to kill a car with water, including the use of medium-pressure soap ahead of time. The poor Nissan is absolutely filled with pretty pink soap, from the headliner to the underside of the dash and even the trunk, though that area isn’t quite as sensitive when it comes to electronics.

Gallery: Power Washing The Interior Of A Car

11 Photos

With everything properly soaped up, the real test begins. A high-pressure rinse clears out all the soap and grime, and given the age of the vehicle, probably some fabric bits as well. There’s no doubt the water penetrated deep into the doors and dash, especially when the camera moves up-close to the instrument cluster which has water running down the inside of its face. Anyone who’s ever disassembled an interior knows just how much wiring is behind the dash, and it’s not like Nissan ever intended its passenger cars to endure a monsoon with all the windows down. Actually, that would be easy peasy compared to this.

Does the Nissan survive its trial by water? We won’t spoil all the fun, as this is admittedly a very entertaining and oddly satisfying video to watch. We will say the car stereo lights up when the ignition key is turned, so there’s at least some electricity following the correct path. Regardless of the outcome, we obliged to close this article with a solid Motor1.com top tip. Absolutely don’t try this at home.