Genesis is readying its first SUV. The so-called GV80 (inspired by the concept with the same name) will debut at the end of the year. So far, we've only seen spy photos and renderings of the upcoming SUV, which barely provide any clues as to the final product's styling. But new images appear to preview what could be the production GV80 in the sheet metal.

The photos come courtesy of Genesis Of Freehold, a New Jersey-based Genesis dealership. The group posted multiple images on their official Instagram account (embedded below) on September 18 of what appears to be the production GV80, or something close to it. The caption reads: "Some new spy photos of the #gv80 #genesis."

The verdict is still out on whether these are legit, though. We've reached out to Genesis of Freehold and Genesis corporate, but are awaiting a response from both parties. If these are early shots of the GV80, it looks like Genesis designers didn't stray far from the original GV80 concept's angles. These photos show a relatively large SUV with the same split headlight and taillight design of the original concept. Though, now seemingly more production-friendly.

Whatever the case, we expect the Genesis GV80 to debut before the end of the year. The Los Angeles Auto Show is the most likely spot for the SUV's first showing, but we'll know more as the date comes closer. The GV80 should borrow multiple engines from the G80 sedan with which it shares its base, including a 3.8-liter V6 and a twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6. The verdict is still out on whether the SUV will adopt the new G90's 5.0-liter V8.