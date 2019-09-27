Hide press release Show press release

Dodge Announces Pricing for 2020 Dodge Charger Lineup, Including New Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody “With 707 horsepower, a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds, .96 g on the skid pad and a suggested starting price less than $70k, the new 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is a unicorn in the performance sedan segment,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “Nowhere but Dodge can you find a sedan with the power and performance per dollar across the entire Charger lineup.” The Dodge Charger lineup has six distinct models that offer a range of performance and powertrain options for every modern muscle-car customer. The lineup ranges from the efficient V-6 power of the Charger GT RWD performance model and the all-wheel-drive capability of the SXT AWD to the unrivaled performance of the 707-horsepower Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and the limited-production 717-horsepower Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition. MODEL/PACKAGE U.S. MSRP:

Charger SXT RWD $29,895

Charger GT RWD $31,895

Charger SXT AWD $33,595

Charger R/T $36,395

Charger Scat Pack $39,995

Charger Scat Pack Widebody $45,995

Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody $69,645

Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition $74,140

(all prices exclude $1,495 destination charge)

Dodge Charger, America’s only four-door muscle car, on pace to lead the U.S. large car segment for three years running in 2019. Dealer orders for 2020 Dodge Charger models open in Fall 2019; vehicles will start arriving in Dodge//SRT dealerships early in 2020.

Charger SRT Hellcat

The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody maintains its reign as the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world with the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 that delivers 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds, has a quarter-mile time of 10.96 seconds and a top speed of 196 miles per hour.

New for 2020, the Widebody exterior comes standard on America’s only four-door muscle car. Integrated fender flares add 3.5 inches of body width, making room for new 20-inch by 11-inch Carbon Black forged wheels riding on wider, stickier Pirelli 305/35ZR20 tires. That combination, paired with new competition suspension tuning with SRT-tuned Bilstein three-mode adaptive damping, produce even more grip and deliver improved performance on the street, strip and road course, making this the quickest and best-handling production Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat ever.

For the first-time ever, the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody features electric power steering for better steering feel – making it easier to turn at parking lot speeds. The steering can also be calibrated via settings in the SRT Performance Pages to optimize steering effort for a variety of driving situations.

The Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody also receives a newly designed front fascia that includes a new mail-slot grille, providing the most direct route for cool air to travel into the radiator and maintain ideal operating temperature even in the hottest conditions.

Interior instrument panel badging, a Carbon & Suede Interior Package and two optional wheels are also new to the Charger SRT Hellcat for the 2020 model year.

Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition

The Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition on the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine with an extra boost of power: 717 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque. A revised powertrain calibration, available only on this limited-production model, boosts the rated power output by 10 horsepower to 717 at 6,100 rpm.

Paying tribute to the 1969 Charger Daytona, the Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition will have a limited-production run of 501 units, mirroring the 1969 production total. It features a unique “Daytona” decklid and rear-quarter decal with matching spoiler and is available in four exterior paint colors – B5 Blue, Pitch Black, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle, with B5 Blue exclusive to the Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition in 2020 model year.

Charger Scat Pack Widebody

Following the successful launch of Scat Pack in 2014 and the introduction of the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody in 2019, Dodge is now bringing the Widebody to the Charger Scat Pack for the 2020 model year.

The Charger Scat Pack Widebody is powered by the 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 engine with the best-in-class naturally aspirated 485 horsepower mated to the TorqueFlite 8HP70 eight-speed transmission.

Integrated fender flares add 3.5 inches of body width, making room for 20-inch by 11-inch “Devil’s Rim” split-five spoke wheels riding on wider, stickier Pirelli 305/35ZR20 tires. It features its own upgraded specially tuned suspension with Bilstein three-mode adaptive damping, standard EPS with selectable steering tuning, and wider wheels and tires to reach unprecedented levels of lateral grip, acceleration and braking, delivering its best on-road and on-track performance levels ever.

Suspension upgrades for the 2020 Charger Scat Pack Widebody include:

Modified springs, sway bars and shocks

Increased front spring rates are 27 percent stiffer

Larger rear sway bar, expanding from 19 mm to 22 mm

Revised damper calibration to match suspension tuning revisions

The 2020 Charger Scat Pack Widebody builds on the stellar attributes of the Scat Pack, improving street, strip and road course performance compared with the non-Widebody Charger Scat Pack. It delivers 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds, a quarter-mile ET in 12.4 seconds at 111 mph, pulls .98 g lateral grip on the skidpad, brakes 60-0 in 107 feet and finishes 1.3 seconds faster on a 2.1-mile road course, which is equal to eight car lengths per lap.

Charger Scat Pack

The 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack offers the most muscle for the dollar. Powered by the naturally aspirated 392 HEMI V-8, Charger Scat Pack delivers 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, and a starting U.S. MSRP less than $40,000.

New for 2020, the Updated Dynamics Package available on Charger Scat Pack adds a new leather flat-bottom steering wheel to existing package content, which includes Black Brembo six-piston front brakes and 20-inch by 9.5-inch Low-gloss Black wheels with 275/40ZR20 all-season tires.

Interior instrument panel badging, a Carbon & Suede Interior Package, a Caramel color Nappa leather/Alcantara interior and wheel options are new to the Charger Scat Pack for the 2020 model year.

Charger R/T

The 2020 Dodge Charger R/T, the only V-8 in its class, is powered by the iconic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8, rated at 370 horsepower and 395 lb.-ft. of torque and mated to the standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

For 2020, the Charger R/T features new standard 20-inch by 8-inch Satin Carbon wheels and new Fender badges with a modern interpretation of the iconic HEMI script.

The Charger R/T also receives an updated Performance Handling Group for 20 model year, adding the leather flat-bottom steering wheel and 20-inch by 9-inch forged Black Noise wheels to the existing package content on the Charger R/T, which includes Black Brembo fixed caliper four-piston brakes, high-performance suspension and 245/45ZR20 AS performance tires.

Additional new options for the Charger R/T include an updated Blacktop Package with new Black Noise wheels, and a Caramel color Nappa leather/Alcantara interior in Plus Group.

Charger SXT AWD

The Charger SXT all-wheel-drive (AWD) model is powered by the award-winning Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 300 horsepower and 264 lb.-ft. of torque and mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering up to 27 miles per gallon (mpg) on the highway. It’s the segment’s most technologically advanced AWD system with an active transfer case and front-axle disconnect system to improve real-world fuel economy.

New for 2020, the Charger SXT AWD features new standard 19-inch by 7.5-inch Satin Carbon and optional Blacktop wheels.

Charger GT

The Dodge Charger GT RWD performance model is powered by the award-winning Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 300 horsepower and 264 lb.-ft. of torque and mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Charger GT gets the performance look and features standard, including the performance hood, fascia, sculpted side sills, spoiler and seats. Race-bred chassis upgrades include a standard performance suspension, 3.07 rear axle ratio, enhanced steering with paddle shifters and Dodge Performance Pages with the 8.4-inch Uconnect screen.

For 2020, the Charger GT features new standard 20-inch by 8-inch Satin Carbon wheels. An updated Performance Handling Group on the Charger GT adds the new leather flat-bottom steering wheel and 20-inch by 9-inch forged Black Noise wheels to the existing package content, including Black Brembo fixed caliper four-piston brakes, high-performance suspension and 245/45ZR20 AS performance tires.

Additional new options for the Charger GT include an updated Blacktop Package with new 19-inch Black Noise wheels, and a Caramel color Nappa leather/Alcantara interior in Plus Group.

Charger SXT

The powerful, roomy and solid Charger SXT model is powered by the standard Pentastar 3.6-liter V-6, rated at 292 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, working with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The Charger SXT delivers up to 30 miles per gallon (mpg) on the highway.

ParkView rear backup camera, ParkSense rear park assist system, Uconnect 4 with 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Keyless Enter 'n Go with Remote Vehicle Start all come standard on the Charger SXT.

Charger Exterior Colors

The 2020 Dodge Charger lineup features 12 available exterior colors, including: