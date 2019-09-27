The torque-rich diesel engine could make this version of the Wrangler a fantastic off-roader.

The Jeep Wrangler Ecodiesel is on the way, and a new video from TFLnow checks in with a brand spokesperson to get the details about the much-anticipated model. When it arrives, Jeep promises the diesel variant to be the most fuel-efficient Wrangler ever and offer the longest driving range in the vehicle's history.

Gallery: Jeep Wrangler Diesel Spy Shots

Jeep Wrangler Diesel Spy Shot
7 Photos
Jeep Wrangler Diesel Spy Shot Jeep Wrangler Diesel Spy Shot Jeep Wrangler Diesel Jeep Wrangler Diesel Spy Shot Jeep Wrangler Diesel Spy Shot Jeep Wrangler Diesel Spy Shot Jeep Wrangler Diesel Spy Shot

The Wrangler Ecodiesel uses the 3.0-liter V6 available in the Ram 1500. However, it has a different intake and exhaust, so the powerplant makes 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque, which is 38 lb-ft (52 Nm) less than the Ram.

Regardless of trim level, all diesel Wranglers get Dana 44 heavy-duty axles. With the ample torque, it should have no problem climbing on rocks off-road. Towing should be easier, too, but Jeep isn't offering specifics about how much it can haul yet. Pricing and the exact fuel economy aren't yet available, either.

There Are Lots Of Ways To Outfit A Wrangler:

jeep wrangler plug in hybrid 2020 Jeep Wrangler Plug-In Hybrid Coming In 2020
2020 jeep wrangler diesel announced 2020 Jeep Wrangler Diesel V6 Announced With 442 LB-FT
jeep wrangler special edition debuts 2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys And Black & Tan Editions Arrive In Style
best specification 2019 jeep wrangler Best Ways To Spec A 2019 Jeep Wrangler

It'll be very difficult to pick out the diesel Wrangler on the road. There's a tiny badge on the rear denoting the engine. The exhaust outlet is also slightly larger in diameter, but it's hidden underneath car, so you need to look for the difference.

The Wrangler Ecodiesel will be on sale before the end of the year. Later, the engine will also be available in the Gladiator pickup, too.

Jeep will also broaden the Wrangler powertrain lineup in 2020 by introducing a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Specifics about the setup aren't yet available, but the instant torque from the electric motor could be useful off-road.

Source: TFLnow via YouTube